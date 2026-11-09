Synaptics sends cease-and-desist order to creator of open-source DisplayLink driver, dares him to publicize its threats — dev reverse-engineers DisplayLink using Claude AI and Rust, Synaptics threatens to bill creator for legal documentation

News
By
Published

The open-source project reportedly violates Synaptics' patents, but its creator begs to differ.

a DisplayLink dock
(Image credit: Jowi Morales/Tom's Hardware)
6

A hobbyist building on open-source driver for DisplayLink hardware received a cease-and-desist from Synaptics, resulting in a lengthy written argument and a threat to sue from the company. According to Phoronix, the Vino driver was “clean-room reverse-engineered” and partly developed using AI and written in Rust. However, even though the person behind the open-source driver, Mike Lothian, did not break the copyright of the code behind the driver, Synaptics argued that his work violates its patent on the DisplayLink technology.

The story began in July 2026, when Lothian reached out to Łukasz Spintzyk, a software engineer working at Synaptics, to help solve a few bugs he’s been encountering. However, Michal Lukaszek, the Strategic Engineering Partnerships Lead at the company, replied a couple of weeks later, saying that the company is concerned that Lothian is attempting to implement the DisplayLink protocol itself, which is a violation of its patents. This resulted in a cease-and-desist letter from Synaptics’ legal department asking him to take down the Vino GitHub repo, among other things.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    These large companies have to be very careful. A bunch of states now have anti-slapp laws. A lot of these laws came about because of companies trying to enforce patents or copyright that were not actually valid but the responding person could not afford to prove the claim was invalid.
    Reply
  • GrapTops
    With how much the HDMI forum is a pain to deal with, break DP open and let them suffer
    Reply
  • Reechard
    Hot take: It should not be legal for a company to own and license for base level computer protocol functionality. Imagine if Intel didn't release the instruction set for their CPU. What good is it at that point?
    Reply
  • King_V
    Lothian responded, asking for complete details as to how his work infringes on its patents, but received no response, prompting him to follow up three weeks later.

    This was when Synaptics decided to escalate, telling him that it would be billing Lothian “to recoup the cost and effort required to create such documentation of your infringing acts.”

    Ok, I am not a lawyer, but how in the hell is "Well, if you want us to prove how our claim against you, you have to pay us to do it" a thing that makes any sense whatsoever? Any legal experts here who can shed light on this?
    Reply
  • me-three
    Welcome to the real world, where you don't have to be right, you just have to have more money than the other guy to hire lawyers. Patent fights cost serious money, even if frivolous.

    The guy's recourse is to take matters to the court of public opinion (which is free), and hope that it gets enough public backlash for the company to back off. Sounds like what he's doing.

    Another option is to seek pro bono help from a free speech org like ACLU.

    That, and take the stuff offline for now. Also sounds like what he's doing.

    Reechard said:
    Hot take: It should not be legal for a company
    Whenever you see yourself using the words "a company should," slap yourself a few times to wake up, then go do ten Hail Marys.
    Reply
  • wirefire26
    ironic that a massive amount of copyrighted material was used to train AI. Then people turn around and use it to democratize copyrighted materials and it is met with legal challenges.

    This problem is significant and here to stay, AI is the death of intellectual property because AI can reproduce the "intellectual" in that phrase. all art, music, anything digital or can be represented by data is all going to be free. one day you can just tell AI, I want a 200 episode TV series about a team of military soldiers that use an ancient alien device as a portal to connect to other planets. ....... and so on. and the AI will produce something similar to Stargate SG-1. it isn't there yet, but you can see the beginnings of it, and as a race humans never learn when to start asking questions until it is too late, everyone wants to be the first to invent the next lightbulb or smart phone that changes the world. AI will change it... fusion energy will change it. and when all the pieces come together the planet will be a much different place than it is today, economically, society, religion, will all suffer a massive upheaval as the world restructures itself into a new age with AI as a core component of everyday life..

    it isnt a good thing or a bad thing... it is just another thing in the evolution of the human race. it may be the thing that ends us or it may be the thing that allows us to prosper in untold ways. Only time can make that judgement.

    As for this case... This is just one of many where law and business and consumers will need to take a long look at AI. its capabilities far outpace law and common sense so there will be adverse consequences. and a lot of economic casualties on the way.
    Reply