Flash sale at Autodesk slashes up to 20% off the company's most popular products — just two days left to save

Autodesk sales are so rare that in my 20+ years of using the company's software, I don't think I've ever paid less than full price for any of its packages. That's why I'm pleased to report that for a very limited time, you can save up to 20% off its most popular products.

The flash sale includes AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Revit LT Suite, 3ds Max, Maya, and Flow Studio (Lite, Standard, Pro), but with the caveat that it must be your first subscription.

If it's 3D modeling, animation, and simulation fields that you're working in, then you can snap up a year's license of Maya or 3ds Max for just $1,608 (was $2,010). There are also deals for AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT which enable users to take advantage of up to $419 in discounts.

Considering these are industry-standard tools that deliver some of the world's best experiences, these are very generous savings.

Save up to 20% on industry-leading software

Get up to 20% off Autodesk software For a limited time, save on AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Revit LT Suite, 3ds Max, Maya, and Flow Studio (Lite, Standard, Pro). Flash sale ends March 20. Read more Read less ▼

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