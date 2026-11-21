We've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming chair deals, with a heavy emphasis on chairs we've actually tested and reviewed. The good news is that almost all the chairs on our list of best gaming chairs are frequently on some sort of discount — the bad news is that we still can't recommend a single ultimate, perfect, one-size-fits-all solution.

Luckily, gaming chairs range in price, size, style, aesthetic, and even adjustment and comfort level, so you should be able to find your new favorite seat — even if you're picky. We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date, but do be aware that many of these deals can be fleeting, so you'll need to act quickly if you see one you are interested in.

Hottest Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

Save $105.77 Razer Iskur V2 X: was $299.99 now $194.22 at Amazon It's not the most adjustable gaming chair, but it does have 2D arm rests and built-in non-adjustable lumbar support, and it reclines a full 152 degrees. It's upholstered in soft, breathable fabric, which is a little harder to clean but much more comfortable than the Iskur V2's faux leather. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($70) Corsair TC100 Gaming Chair: was $269.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The TC100 gaming chair comes with lumbar support and a removable neck pillow, along with a recline angle of up to 160 degrees. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($160) Secretlab Titan Evo Gaming Chair (Size: Regular): was $689 now $529 at Secretlab Secretlab's popular Titan Evo gaming chair features a choice of sizes, materials, and colors. Choose between a hybrid leather or softweave fabric covering. A cold-cure foam pebble seat helps to provide all-day comfort for gaming or work when sitting at your computer. 4D armrests, magnetic headrest, lumbar support, and height adjustment let you customize your seating position. The Secretlab Titan Evo is available in Small, Regular, and XL sizes for a more personalized fit. Read more Read less ▼

Save $218.01 Razer Enki: was $499 now $280.99 at Amazon If you're looking for robust lumbar support, you're looking for the Razer Enki. This fabric-and-faux-leather gaming chair features built-in lumbar support in the form of a pronounced lower back curve — it's not adjustable, but it's stronger support than you'll get from a pillow. The Enki is well-built, with 4D-padded armrests and a removable memory foam head/neck cushion, and it still reclines up to 152 degrees. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 AndaSeat XL Kaiser 3: was $499 now $429 at AndaSeat The XL Kaiser 3 is designed for people who are up to 6'9" tall and weigh up to 395 pounds — if you don't fit into standard gaming chairs, this might be one of your only options. This gaming chair features 4-way adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, and 3D magnetic armrests. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($170) Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen: was $919 now $749 at Secretlab Secretlab's latest gaming chair innovation introduces NanoGen to the popular and successful Titan Evo range of gaming chairs. Featuring the same luxury features of the standard Titan Evo, such as 4D armrest, 4-Way L-Adapt lumbar support, and shaped pebble seat, the new Titan Evo Nanogen uses a new soft and durable hybrid leatherette and nanofoam composite. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Razer Iskur V2: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Razer This well-built gaming chair features all sorts of adjustability — 4D arm rests, 152-degree recline, and lumbar support that can be adjusted horizontally, vertically, and in a "cross-plane path," meaning it can swivel left or right, which is perfect for people with unorthodox sitting styles. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Office Style Gaming Chair Deals

Save $575 Herman Miller Aeron: was $2,300 now $1,725 at Herman Miller The Aeron has always been my favorite gaming chair — and task chair, as not much has been changed to make it "gamer-friendly" — it's mostly just all black (instead of varying shades of dark gray). It features the company's famous PostureFit adjustable/adaptable lumbar support and an all-mesh construction for breathability. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($598.75) Herman Miller Embody: was $2,395 now $1,796.25 at Herman Miller Herman Miller's Embody remains one of the most comfortable chairs we've tested. In partnership with Logitech G, this is a high-quality gaming chair with a pedigree background. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.