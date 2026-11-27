Don't settle in for a gaming session with an uncomfortable chair, because Secretlab's Black Friday sale is live and ready to go. You can pick up a new desk, chair, and accessories with a decent discount, with up to $537 off if you bulk-buy a Titan Evo gaming chair with a Magnus Pro desk with one of the performance presets using the SLEV-MINBFSP26 promo code at checkout.

Elsewhere, though, there are savings of up to $150 off individual chairs and tables, along with accessories for the entire setup. Free shipping is available across the week, too.

● Check all the Black Friday deals at Secretlab

Secretlab is built with gaming in mind, with striking aesthetics and heavy branding across the lot. Its flagship chair, the Titan Evo, is available in a whole set of colors and sizes, and is discounted below. Discounts do vary across the range, and with the bundles and codes, you'll need to dig deep, as you might score a significant saving by buying a chair and table together.

These discounts are set to run until December 4, 2026. If you decide to pick up one of these bargains, you won't be disappointed, with one of our favorite chairs from our best gaming chair guide, the Secretlab Titan Evo, on the sale list. The Secretlab Magnus Pro, the company's sturdy and spacious sit-stand desk with an integrated control panel, has dropped in price by $200, although you'll be able to save more with those bulk-buy discounts.

If you're ready to upgrade your comfort, here are some of the best deals you can score from Secretlab during Black Friday.

Secretlab Black Friday Chair Deals

Save 20% ($140) Secretlab Titan Evo Gaming Chair (Size: Regular): was $689 now $549 at Secretlab Secretlab's popular Titan Evo gaming chair features a choice of sizes, materials, and colors. Choose between a hybrid leather or softweave fabric covering. A cold-cure foam pebble seat is designed to provide all-day comfort for gaming or work when sitting at your computer. 4D armrests, magnetic headrest, lumbar support, and height adjustment let you customize your seating position. The Secretlab Titan Evo is available in Small, Regular, and XL sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($170) Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen: was $919 now $749 at Secretlab Secretlab's latest gaming chair innovation introduces NanoGen to the popular and successful Titan Evo range of gaming chairs. Featuring the same luxury features of the standard Titan Evo, such as 4D armrest, 4-Way L-Adapt lumbar support, and shaped pebble seat, the new Titan Evo Nanogen uses a new soft and durable hybrid leatherette and nanofoam composite. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Black Friday Gaming Desk Deals

Save 18% ($200) Secretlab Magnus Pro White NanoGen Sit-to-Stand Desk: was $1,099 now $899 at Secretlab Secretlab's flagship standing desk with its latest NanoGen and Magpad tech. It features an integrated power supply column to power your kit with a single cable, a well-hidden (but still accessible) cable management tray, and precision electric height adjustments via a built-in control panel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($200) Secretlab Magnus Pro Sit-to-Stand Desk: was $1,099 now $899 at Secretlab This desk measures 59.1”(L) x 27.6”(W), and is also available in 70.0”(L) x 31.5”(W) if you want something a little larger. This desk is designed to look clean and tidy, with built-in cable management and the power supply hidden in the desk's leg column. The height range goes from 25.5" to 49.2," with the surface being able to use swappable magnetic (Magpad) desk pads in a variety of designs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 7% Secretlab Magnus Monitor Arm: was $149 now $139 at Secretlab This Secretlab Magnus monitor arm is a low-cost upgrade to your office or gaming setup. It will help you to free up your desk from unnecessarily large monitor stands while also providing you with a full range of adjustable positions for the most ergonomic seating position. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% ($10) Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Top: was $89 now $79 at Secretlab Don't let an uncomfortable armrest spoil the fun. These Secretlab PlushCell armrest tops magnetically snap onto your Titan Evo gaming chair armrests, providing your arms and wrists with pillow-like softness, thanks to their memory foam construction. Read more Read less ▼

Save 6% Secretlab MAGRGB Lighting Kit: was $89 now $84 at Secretlab This Secretlab MAGRGB lighting strip includes 123 individually controllable LEDs that you can control via the Nanoleaf app on your smartphone. This is lighting fit for any gamer's smart home and features embedded magnets for easy attachment to a Secretlab desk. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Black Friday Skins Deals

Save 12% ($20) Secretlab Skins Chair Cover: was $169 now $149 at Secretlab Secretlab lets you either decorate or protect your chair with a new cover, or "skin," as it's called. You can change the color of your chair, or get skins with designs from your favorite games or TV shows. There are plenty of different choices for you to browse through. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Black Friday Ergonomic Recliner Deals

Save 13% ($30) Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-on: was $229 now $199 at Secretlab Add some extra leg support to your Secretlab chair with this chair addon. Select the correct size and fit for your Secretlab chair and add extra posture support options. The ergonomic recliner simply snaps onto your chair with a toolless installation. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Deal

Save 13% ($10) Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro: was $79 now $69 at Secretlab The Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro adds extra support and cushioning to your lower back, helping you to reduce fatigue from long gaming sessions in your Secretlab chair. Working in conjunction with the proprietary L-Adapt lumbar support system, this pillow mixes comfortable memory foam with a layer of cooling gel to help dissipate heat. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Floor Mat: was $89 now $79 at Secretlab A Secretlab-branded floor mat will help you to protect hard flooring from damage from the chairs' casters. This mat is designed with a felt upper and a non-slip underlay. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.