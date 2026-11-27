Grab a new Secretlab gaming chair or desk to upgrade your setup in its Black Friday sale with up to $537 off — individual discounts and big bundle deals mean you can score huge savings on top models, including the Titan Evo and Magnus Pro
Upgrade your setup with a new chair or desk
Don't settle in for a gaming session with an uncomfortable chair, because Secretlab's Black Friday sale is live and ready to go. You can pick up a new desk, chair, and accessories with a decent discount, with up to $537 off if you bulk-buy a Titan Evo gaming chair with a Magnus Pro desk with one of the performance presets using the SLEV-MINBFSP26 promo code at checkout.
Elsewhere, though, there are savings of up to $150 off individual chairs and tables, along with accessories for the entire setup. Free shipping is available across the week, too.
● Check all the Black Friday deals at Secretlab
Secretlab is built with gaming in mind, with striking aesthetics and heavy branding across the lot. Its flagship chair, the Titan Evo, is available in a whole set of colors and sizes, and is discounted below. Discounts do vary across the range, and with the bundles and codes, you'll need to dig deep, as you might score a significant saving by buying a chair and table together.
These discounts are set to run until December 4, 2026. If you decide to pick up one of these bargains, you won't be disappointed, with one of our favorite chairs from our best gaming chair guide, the Secretlab Titan Evo, on the sale list. The Secretlab Magnus Pro, the company's sturdy and spacious sit-stand desk with an integrated control panel, has dropped in price by $200, although you'll be able to save more with those bulk-buy discounts.
If you're ready to upgrade your comfort, here are some of the best deals you can score from Secretlab during Black Friday.
Secretlab Black Friday Chair Deals
Secretlab's popular Titan Evo gaming chair features a choice of sizes, materials, and colors. Choose between a hybrid leather or softweave fabric covering. A cold-cure foam pebble seat is designed to provide all-day comfort for gaming or work when sitting at your computer. 4D armrests, magnetic headrest, lumbar support, and height adjustment let you customize your seating position.
The Secretlab Titan Evo is available in Small, Regular, and XL sizes.
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Get ready to save Gotham with this Dark Knight edition alternative to the classic Titan Evo. Small is in stock, while Regular and Extra Large are on pre-order.
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Another themed chair, this time for Final Fantasy XIV fans in the Neo Hybrid Leatherette fabric. Other variations include Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Assassins Creed, and more, all with Small, Medium, and XL size options.
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Secretlab's latest gaming chair innovation introduces NanoGen to the popular and successful Titan Evo range of gaming chairs. Featuring the same luxury features of the standard Titan Evo, such as 4D armrest, 4-Way L-Adapt lumbar support, and shaped pebble seat, the new Titan Evo Nanogen uses a new soft and durable hybrid leatherette and nanofoam composite.
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Secretlab Black Friday Gaming Desk Deals
Secretlab's flagship standing desk with its latest NanoGen and Magpad tech. It features an integrated power supply column to power your kit with a single cable, a well-hidden (but still accessible) cable management tray, and precision electric height adjustments via a built-in control panel.
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This desk measures 59.1”(L) x 27.6”(W), and is also available in 70.0”(L) x 31.5”(W) if you want something a little larger. This desk is designed to look clean and tidy, with built-in cable management and the power supply hidden in the desk's leg column. The height range goes from 25.5" to 49.2," with the surface being able to use swappable magnetic (Magpad) desk pads in a variety of designs.
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This Secretlab Magnus monitor arm is a low-cost upgrade to your office or gaming setup. It will help you to free up your desk from unnecessarily large monitor stands while also providing you with a full range of adjustable positions for the most ergonomic seating position.
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Don't let an uncomfortable armrest spoil the fun. These Secretlab PlushCell armrest tops magnetically snap onto your Titan Evo gaming chair armrests, providing your arms and wrists with pillow-like softness, thanks to their memory foam construction.
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This Secretlab MAGRGB lighting strip includes 123 individually controllable LEDs that you can control via the Nanoleaf app on your smartphone. This is lighting fit for any gamer's smart home and features embedded magnets for easy attachment to a Secretlab desk.
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Secretlab Black Friday Skins Deals
Secretlab lets you either decorate or protect your chair with a new cover, or "skin," as it's called. You can change the color of your chair, or get skins with designs from your favorite games or TV shows. There are plenty of different choices for you to browse through.
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A pebble-shaped memory foam cushion on a highly adjustable stand, for turning your gaming chair into an even more relaxing seat.
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Secretlab Black Friday Ergonomic Recliner Deals
Add some extra leg support to your Secretlab chair with this chair addon. Select the correct size and fit for your Secretlab chair and add extra posture support options. The ergonomic recliner simply snaps onto your chair with a toolless installation.
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Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Deal
The Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro adds extra support and cushioning to your lower back, helping you to reduce fatigue from long gaming sessions in your Secretlab chair. Working in conjunction with the proprietary L-Adapt lumbar support system, this pillow mixes comfortable memory foam with a layer of cooling gel to help dissipate heat.
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A Secretlab-branded floor mat will help you to protect hard flooring from damage from the chairs' casters. This mat is designed with a felt upper and a non-slip underlay.
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More Black Friday Tech Deals
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.