Our favorite budget gaming chair just hit an all-time low of $189 — save $110 on the Razer Iskur V2 X ergonomic gaming chair

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The best gaming chair you can get for under $200 right now

Razer Iskur V2 X
(Image credit: Razer)

Finding a budget gaming chair that checks all the right boxes is rare. Our top recommendation, the Razer Iskur V2 X, is now available at a record-low price of $189.51, an $110.48 discount off its usual price.

Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair
Save 37% ($110.48)
Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair: was $299.99 now $189.51 at Amazon

The Iskur V2 X is an ergonomic gaming chair featuring high-density foam cushions, 2D armrests, built-in lumbar support, and a 152-degree adjustable recline.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.