One of our favorite gaming headsets just got a killer discount in time for the Holiday season. The PS5 version, the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, has been discounted to just $78 at Amazon, meaning that you can get one of the best all-around gaming headsets out there for even less. The model we're looking at here is the PlayStation 5 version, which is slightly cheaper than the PC model and comes with a few minor differences, such as using USB-C instead of USB-A and not having support for THX Audio. We preferred the V2 Pro over its direct successor, the Blackshark V3 Pro, which is listed online for almost $200. If you're looking for a gift for yourself or the PC and PS5 gamer in your life, then you shouldn't sit around and miss this deal.

I've personally been using the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro as my go-to gaming headset for years, and what stands out is its incredibly high-fidelity detachable mic, which remains one of the best you can get on a gaming headset, years after its release. When paired with its lightweight, adjustable design, soft foam earcups, and 50mm Titanium-coated drivers allowing for an immersive gaming experience after you tweak its EQ settings, which you can do in the Razer Audio App via Bluetooth. As this is technically built for consoles, it won't show up in Razer Synapse, but you can still tweak all the settings you need. The hardware on offer is the exact same between the PC and PS5 versions; it's just the software that's slightly different.

In our four-star review of the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, we noted that the headset is a solid option for those looking to connect two audio streams over Bluetooth and Razer's HyperSpeed connection, in addition to the great microphone quality. While mid-tones did feel dominant, this can also be adjusted in the EQ settings in the Razer Audio app. While this headset lacks active noise canceling, the passive cancellation offered by the earcup seals more than suffices for gaming.

If you can stomach using the Razer Audio app instead of Synapse, and the lack of THX Audio support, which is, let's be honest, an edge case for general usage, then the BlackShark V2 Pro (PS5) is a great pickup, especially if you want to pick up a capable headset that works well across both PC and PS5 platforms. At under $80 on Amazon, just in time for Black Friday, you'll likely not find a better headset in this price bracket. For those of you who want the PC-only version, you'll pay closer to $100 for the privilege.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on the retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.