$30 buys you a brand-new HyperX gaming headset — save 40% on the CloudX Stinger 2 with massive 50mm drivers

Fighting all the doom and gloom around the ever-increasing prices for our favorite gaming tech, it's nice to come across the occasional cheap deal that makes for a fantastic impulse purchase. If you want a gaming headset for the kids, or something you can chuck in a bag for travelling and not worry too much if it gets damaged, then we have a winner today! With a massive 40% knocked off the list price, the HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 is only $29.99 on the HyperX store. That's a very nice saving of $20 on the $49.99 list price shown. This is a wired gaming headset that is marketed for the Xbox, but has a standard 3.5mm combo jack, so it is compatible with any 4-pole TRRS combo-jack audio connector.

● Check out this deal at HyperX

The HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 is a wired gaming headset that connects to your audio source via a 3.5mm audio connection. The headset comes in the Xbox livery, with a mainly white color scheme and green and black accents, matching the infamous Xbox green used on their consoles and peripherals. Inside the over-ear earcups are large 50mm drivers with comfortable memory-foam earpads. This is a one-size-fits-all headset and has an adjustable headband to customize the fit. You can chat to friends and quickly cut comms with the flip-to-mute microphone, making it easy to have a conversation without everyone else in the chat hearing.

Just $29.99 is a fantastic price for a budget gaming headset from a reputable brand. You can connect these cans to any audio source with a 3.5mm audio port, but if you want to connect to your desktop and your PC doesn't have a combo jack (headset/mic combined) input and has separate headphone and Mic inputs, then you will need an extra TRRS-to-dual-TRS Y-splitter cable; these can be picked up for a few bucks from Amazon.