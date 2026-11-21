If you're looking for a new mechanical keyboard on this side of Black Friday, look no further than the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless. The capable gaming keyboard has hit an all-time low price, reducing the board from its original price of $179.99 to just $109.99 at Amazon. Sporting premium build quality, a rotary wheel, and much more, this feature-packed board is crammed with premium touches you won't find on other modern gaming keyboards.

The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless features a black metal top plate, double-shot PBT keycaps with shine-through legends, per-key RGB lighting, Asus' linear ROG NX Snow Switches, sound-dampening foam, a wrist rest, and tri-mode wireless functionality. You can expect battery life on the board to range from 90 hours with the lights on, all the way to a rated 1,500 hours with it all turned off, and over Bluetooth.

The keyboard is packed with premium finishes all over, which makes it feel more like an enthusiast's mechanical keyboard, offering a premium typing experience when compared to many of its peers in the market.

In our review of the ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless, we gave the board a 4.5-star rating, calling the tenkeyless layout a "perfect compromise between gaming/enthusiast and full-size/compact" keyboards. While you'll find linear switches instead of optical, they're fully lubed out of the box, adding to the overall high-quality out-of-the-box experience you typically only get with more enthusiast-focused keyboards. You can also use Asus' Armory Crate software to customize secondary functions, program macros, and create a custom profile for the rotary wheel included on the board, allowing you to program it like any other key.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For those looking to grab a premium mechanical keyboard on the cheap, the ROG Strix Scope II 96 strikes a fine balance between features, size, build quality, and more, offering a cohesive typing and gaming experience that's adaptable to almost any kind of user out there. While Asus' ROG products are often over the top in design, this board is delightfully muted by comparison, and won't look out of place on your desk or in an office. Now hitting an all-time low price point, you're getting a lot for your money here, as the keyboard ships with just about every user out there. For those looking for a smart, no-frills mechanical keyboard this Black Friday, it's hard to go wrong with the ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.