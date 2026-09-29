Save 40% on a new budget gaming keyboard — SteelSeries' Apex 3 is just $29 in Woot deal

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A perfect budget keyboard buy that will get you gaming without emptying your wallet

SteelSeries Apex 3
(Image credit: Future)

In a world where anything related to a PC seems to have risen 1000% in price, it's good to see that some things are still available at a discount. This keyboard will make enthusiasts wince at the use of membrane switches, but it's the perfect choice for the price and possible use case,, especially if the person you're buying it for has a habit of spilling drinks over their peripherals. With a hefty 40% discount off the original $49.99 list price, the SteelSeries Apex 3 is now priced at just $29.99, a solid price for a full-sized gaming keyboard from a reputable peripheral manufacturer.

Check out this deal at Woot

SteelSeries Apex 3
Save 40% ($20)
SteelSeries Apex 3: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Woot!

This SteelSeries Apex 3 full-sized gaming keyboard includes a number pad and a full row of function keys. The board uses membrane switches, which are quiet and have the bonus of making the keyboard highly water-resistant.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.