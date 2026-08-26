Upgrade to a premium wireless low-profile gaming keyboard for just $42 — save 42% on the hot-swappable Hexgears Immersion A3 TKL with these stackable discounts

If you fancy a cheeky little PC upgrade that doesn't involve raiding your savings for memory or storage, then how about sprucing up your peripherals? Your mouse and keyboard get the most use and abuse on the daily, and although a good clean and maintenance can extend their life by years, sometimes they just get a little too grotty and need to be swapped out. Keyboards, however, can command a good chunk of cash these days too, so finding a great deal like today's really helps you land a winning upgrade. At Amazon, you can clip a coupon and add the code Q2BJETPO at checkout to pick up the Hexgears low-profile Immersion A3 TKL gaming keyboard for just $42.20. That's a saving of $30.59 on the current list price, and a superb value considering this keeb launched at $159 in 2024.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

The Hexgears Immersion A3 features plenty of bright, gamer-ready RGB lighting with onboard profiles and more available via the Hexgears software. The keyboard also features a small TFT screen that gives you current keyboard info, such as a Caps Lock indicator and battery life updates. You can also upload customizable GIFs to personalize your peripheral further.

The Immersion A3 TKL is very thin, and it doesn’t take up much desk space, thanks to its compact TKL layout. There's a choice of switch types, with all versions available for the same price. Choose between Kailh White Rain (silent, linear), Kailh Black Cloud (tactile), or Kailh Hide Mountain (clicky). All of these switches are low-profile and come pre-lubed, with a total travel distance of 2.8mm. The Immersion A3's PCB is hot-swappable, with other 3-pin switches, so you can change up your low-profile switches in the future if you have a preference or fancy something different.

Save 42% ($30.59) Hexgears Immersion A3 TKL: was $72.79 now $42.20 at Amazon Hexgears Immersion A3 combines the small footprint of a TKL keyboard with low-profile keycaps and switches, and multi-connectivity with 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, plus a wired connection. There's even a small TFT screen to monitor battery life or host a personalized GIF. Clip the coupon, then add code Q2BJETPO at checkout to receive the combined $30.59 discount.

A wireless, low-profile keyboard for just $42.20 is an absolute bargain, especially with so many features. Its versatile connectivity allows the Immersion A3 to connect to multiple devices easily via 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth (up to three connections), or wired via a 5.9-foot (1.8m) USB-A to USB-C cable.

Check out our review of the Hexgears Immersion A3 TKL gaming keyboard for more information if this deal piques your interest.