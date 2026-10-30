Former esports commentator builds his own custom mouse shell generator for 3D printing that doesn’t use AI — Mausstudio automatically detects buttons, screwholes, and sensor locations

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Mausstudio lets you design a 3D-printable gaming mouse shell without learning CAD.

HyperX Haste 2 S mouse
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Bastian Recha, “Unskilledcast,” is a German former CS:GO commentator, tech reviewer, and 3D printing enthusiast. On October 28, he posted a demo of his “Mausstudio” project on X that generates a customizable mouse shell around an imported 3D model of a mouse PCB intended for 3D printing — all running locally and not generated using AI.

Bastian posted on X after six days of inactivity, stating that he’s been busy working on Mausstudio, his custom 3D-printed mouse shell generator. His post shows a video of him demonstrating the software, playing around with the ways users can customize their mouse.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.