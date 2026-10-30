Former esports commentator builds his own custom mouse shell generator for 3D printing that doesn’t use AI — Mausstudio automatically detects buttons, screwholes, and sensor locations

Bastian Recha, “Unskilledcast,” is a German former CS:GO commentator, tech reviewer, and 3D printing enthusiast. On October 28, he posted a demo of his “Mausstudio” project on X that generates a customizable mouse shell around an imported 3D model of a mouse PCB intended for 3D printing — all running locally and not generated using AI.

Bastian posted on X after six days of inactivity, stating that he’s been busy working on Mausstudio, his custom 3D-printed mouse shell generator. His post shows a video of him demonstrating the software, playing around with the ways users can customize their mouse.

This is why I’ve been a little quiet on social media lately. Meet mausstudio. Import your mouse PCB as an STL and start designing your own mouse shape. The tool runs locally, using maths and algorithms. No AI involved in generating the geometry. Still a work in progress. https://t.co/UpO3YvfNGlOctober 27, 2026

Mausstudio works by importing an STL 3D file of a mouse PCB, like the Razer Viper V2 Pro and Zaunkoenig M2K PCBs in Bastian’s demo, from which the software detects the location of several key components: Mouse button switch locations, sensor location, scroll wheel location, and screw hole locations. It then generates a shell around those key components, placing stems to reach the switches, cutouts for the scroll wheel, buttons for the side switches, and base cutouts for the sensor.

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Bastian’s demo also showed how users can adjust the width, length, and height of the mouse, including the location of the hump. Further customizations include weight-reducing cutouts for the upper and lower shell, with options to have a fully enclosed shell without the cutouts. To demonstrate the level of customizability, Bastian also showed a battery shelf option, allowing you to customize the location of the battery and the shelf’s size by inputting the battery’s dimensions — this feature, Bastian emphasizes, is lacking in many custom 3D-printed mice, and battery placement is treated as an afterthought, often just using hot glue or double-sided tape to adhere it.

Bastian also boasts that Mausstudio runs completely locally and without generative AI, just math and algorithms.

Bastian has not yet announced a release date for this project, nor has he announced whether this is paid or free, but he has posted an update on what has been changed since his demo, including being able to edit detected component assignments, more side button control, saving shell designs to be used on other PCBs, and cleaner geometry. We’re not sure if it can handle split PCBs like on the G Pro X Superlight, but support for that may come in the future as well.

This project looks to be a great way for users to create a mouse that’s closer to their ideal shape; good gaming mice are not cheap, and it’s a costly endeavor to buy many mice just to try out various shapes. This project may be able to let users experiment with more shapes more affordably with their existing mouse without needing CAD skills or hoping that someone has designed a mouse shell for their PCB that fits their needs. We will have to see how good the software is when it releases, and how it will improve and mature with future updates.

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