Good news if you're a first-person shooter fanatic looking for a new replacement gaming mouse. Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse is now only $64.99 on Amazon. This is an all-time low price for this particular mouse on Amazon and is an astonishing 57% discount from its original list price of $149.99. A saving of $85.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of Razer's most popular mice in their large lineup of different mouse variants. It's been a frequent choice of gaming professionals in gaming tournaments and has proven a hit with more casual PC gamers at home too. Its mix of size, shape, optical mechanical switches, and potent Razer Focus Pro 30K DPI optical sensor makes for a complete gaming mouse package.

The mouse is very comfortable, with a shape and contour that has lasted through various iterations of the DeathAdder series. This lightweight wireless gaming mouse weighs just 63 grams and features five programmable buttons and up to 90 hours of battery life over 2.4GHz wireless. The V3 Pro sports a polling rate up to 1,000 Hz, but you can go all the way up to 8,000 Hz if you pair the V3 Pro with Razer's 8K HyperPolling wireless dongle, although this is sold separately; it's nice to know that there are upgrade possibilities.

Save 57% ($85) Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149.99 now $64.99 at Amazon A mainstay in the first-person shooter scene, Razer's lightweight DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse weighs only 63 grams and lasts up to 90 hours on a single charge. This mouse uses fast optical mechanical switches and a high-spec 30K DPI sensor for super-accurate gameplay.

We awarded the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro an Editor's Choice award after our review, due to how much we liked the comfortable ergonomic shape, lightweight design, and performance. We weren't fans of the original expensive price tag, though, and this mouse is a much easier recommendation when it is on a deal like today.