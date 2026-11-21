Black Friday is upon us, and Amazon has graced us with this fantastic gaming mouse deal, where you can pick up a Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed gaming mouse for 42% off its original list price. Sporting 19 programmable buttons, this capable wireless mouse is an all-time low. The Naga V2 Hyperspeed usually retails for $99.99 and has now dropped to just $56.99 in this seasonal offer.

Gaming mice are typically pretty simple affairs, but an MMO mouse offers you the option to program a side plate with 12 additional buttons to your liking. Using Razer's Synapse software, you can bind almost any key you like, which is not only handy for those going out on raids in World of Warcraft, but also for folks who might be missing a numpad on a tenkeyless keyboard.

The mouse itself sports Razer's own HyperSpeed wireless tech and its Focus Pro 30K Optical sensor, meaning that it's built for cord-free gaming. With battery life cited at running over 400 hours over Bluetooth, or 25 hours over 2.4Ghz, you won't be left out of the action for long. You also get Razer's tactile Hyperscroll tech on the wheel, which can flip between smooth and tactile at will.

Save 42% Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed: was $99 now $56.99 at Amazon All-time low price The Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed offers 19 programmable buttons, a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, the company's Gen 2 mechanical mouse switches, and boasts 250 hours of battery life using its included HyperSpeed dongle, or 400 hours over Bluetooth.

If you're keen on something a little higher-end and versatile, then you can still find a solid price on Razer's Naga V2 Pro gaming mouse, which is 28% off at Amazon. The difference between the two models is that the V2 Pro sports a customizable side plate, where you can switch between the 12-button, 6-button, and 2-button side plates using a magnetic connector, making it adaptable for any gaming scenario. You also get upgraded optical Gen 3 switches, a more customizable mouse wheel, and compatibility with Razer's Mouse Dock Pro for wireless charging.

While it's since been supplanted by the Razer Naga V3 Pro, the Naga V2 Pro still has chops in every area that counts, something that our review calls "an excellent all-around performer"

While both of these mice have been out on the market for a while, this is the best prices that we've seen on each of them thus far. If you want to shell out for the newer models, which offer a marginal upgrade over the V2, you'll have to spend $179.99. Comparatively speaking, under $60 and under $150 make both options incredibly attractive.

Both mice are crammed with features that are unlocked by Razer's Synapse software, which allows you to get the most out of the mouse by programming its side plate to your liking, making it excellent for both productivity and gaming.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.