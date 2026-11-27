There's more to gaming than having the latest $7,000 GPU. Black Friday is a great time to pick up some new gaming peripherals, which will significantly improve your gaming experience at a fraction of the cost of, well, $7,000.

Some of our favorite gaming mice are currently on sale — both the current generation and the last generation, and, let's face it: a lot of last-gen gaming mice are very, very similar to the current generation. So now is the time to pick up a gaming mouse or two, as there's almost certainly something on sale that will work for you, whether you're looking for an ultra-lightweight, stripped-down mouse for competitive eSports, or a multi-functional, multi-button mouse for MMOs (and some productivity on the side).

Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

If the allure of the DeathAdder V4 Pro's upgraded sensor and significantly improved battery life are calling your name, great news — this mouse is also currently on sale for just $137.74 at Amazon — or $129.99, if you don't mind the Niko-branded version. The DeathAdder V4 Pro features Razer's Focus Pro 45K Gen-2 optical sensor, which has a maximum resolution of 45,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 900 IPS, and can handle up to 85G's of force. It weighs just 56g and has the same shape and size as its predecessor.

Save 32% ($60) Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro (NiKo): was $189.99 now $129.99 at Amazon This mouse sports Razer's Focus Pro 45K Gen-2 sensor and gets up to 150 hours of battery life. It comes with an 8,000 Hz polling dongle and features a silver, black, and white pattern associated with esports competitor NiKo, but the regular versions of the mouse are also on sale. Read more Read less ▼

The DeathAdder V4 Pro features Razer's Gen-4 optical switches, which are rated for 100 million clicks and feel and sound different than the switches in the DeathAdder V3 Pro — they're lighter and have a slightly higher, more hollow-sounding click, but they feel great. The notched optical scroll wheel also feels lighter, and I found it felt more accurate and precise than the DeathAdder V3 Pro's scroll wheel despite having freer movement.

Read our full review of the DeathAdder V4 Pro here.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro

The Basilisk V3 Pro is basically the last generation of the Basilisk lineup. The Basilisk V3 Pro isn't as performance-focused as is the DeathAdder V3 Pro — this ergonomically-contoured wireless gaming mouse also features Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which has a maximum sensitivity of 30,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 750 IPS, and can handle up to 70G's of force. It has 11 programmable buttons and 13 zones of bright, customizable RGB lighting, and it weighs 3.95 ounces (112g).

extra $15 off with amazon coupon Save 50% ($80) Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless: was $159.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Razer's flagship wireless Basilisk V3 Pro features Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, Gen-3 optical mouse switches, and 13 zones of bright RGB underglow lighting. It gets up to 110 hours of battery life and is compatible with Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and Mouse Dock Pro. Read more Read less ▼

Like the DeathAdder V3 Pro, this mouse also works with Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately) to get up to an 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate; it's also compatible with Razer's Mouse Dock Pro (sold separately), which integrates the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and also allows for wireless charging (and also features 8 zones of customizable RGB lighting, because why not).

Read our full review of the Basilisk V3 Pro here.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

If you're looking for something ultra-light, well, it's in the name: the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is a pseudo-ambidextrous ultra-lightweight mouse weighing just 2.12 ounces (60g) and designed for those who need speed above all else. And it's currently on sale at Logitech's website for $74.99 — nearly 60% off its retail price of $179.99.

The Pro X Superlight 2 features Logitech's Hero 2 optical sensor, which has a maximum sensitivity of 32,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 500 IPS, and can handle up to 40G's of force. It has five programmable buttons; its primary buttons feature Logitech's Lightforce hybrid optical/mechanical switches, which can actuate both optically (for the lowest latency) and mechanically (for saving power).

Read our full review of the Pro X Superlight 2 here.

Logitech G502 X Plus

Logitech's G502 X Plus is still one of our favorite mice — both for its comfortable, ergonomic right-handed shape and its pretty, bright RGB light strip. Not to mention its comfortable button layout and top-of-the-line sensor, which has been improved through a firmware update to Logitech's Hero 44K, with a maximum resolution of 44,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 678 IPS, and up to 40 G's of acceleration.

The G502 X Plus has 13 programmable controls and features a handful of extra buttons — an adjustable DPI shift / trigger button, as well as two button on the side of the left mouse button. It comes with a dual-mode tilt wheel that switches between frictionless free-spin and precise, notched scrolling at the click of a switch, and feels great. It also comes in four colors now, including the recently-introduced black/purple and white/mint colorways, and all four colors are currently on sale.

Read our full Logitech G502 X Plus review here.

Corsair Scimitar Elite SE Wireless

Maybe ultralight and stripped-down gaming mice aren't your thing. If you're looking for a mouse with all the buttons, Corsair's Scimitar Elite SE Wireless is a good option, and it's currently on sale for almost 50% off at Best Buy — you can pick it up for just $69.99, which is 46% off its original MSRP of $139.99.

Save $70 Corsair Scimitar Elite SE Wireless: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy This MMO / MOBA-focused mouse features 16 programmable buttons, 12 of which are on its customizable, movable side panel. It also sports Corsair's Marksman S 33K optical sensor, which has a maximum sensitivity of 33,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 750 IPS, and can handle up to 50G's of force. Read more Read less ▼

The Scimitar Elite SE Wireless features 16 programmable buttons, 12 of which are on its movable side panel — you can move the side panel forward or backward, depending on your hand size and what's most comfortable for you. It sports Corsair's Marksman S 33K optical sensor, which has a maximum sensitivity of 33,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 750 IPS, and can handle up to 50G's of force. It weighs 4.02 ounces (114g), but let's face it — if you're looking for a mouse with 16 programmable buttons, weight is not your top priority. The Scimitar Elite SE Wireless also features a pretty solid battery life of 150 hours over its 2.4GHz wireless connection, which means you'll only have to charge it every couple of weeks (and that's if you're a serious gamer).

Read our full review of the Scimitar Elite SE Wireless here.

HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro

If you're looking for something modular and potentially customizable, HyperX's Pulsefire Saga Pro is a wireless gaming mouse with a couple of modular options in the box, plus the ability to print your own pieces. This lightweight gaming mouse also features five programmable buttons and up to a 4,000 Hz wireless polling rate, and it's currently on sale at Best Buy for $79.99 — $40 off its MSRP of $119.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy This ultra-lightweight wireless mouse is modular and comes with 2 humps, 2 sets of primary buttons, and 2 sets of side buttons. It features up to a 4,000 Hz wireless polling rate and HyperX's 26K sensor. Read more Read less ▼

The Pulsefire Saga Pro sports HyperX's 26K sensor, which has a maximum sensitivity of 26,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 650 IPS, and can handle up to 50G's of force. This is the same sensor we've seen in HyperX's mice for a couple of years now — it's a solid sensor in terms of speed and accuracy, but it might not be for you if you're looking for the latest and greatest.

However, if you're just looking for lightweight modularity, the Pulsefire Saga Pro is where it's at: this mouse comes with two mouse humps, two sets of primary mouse buttons, and two sets of side buttons, and it implements its modularity well — everything fits together nicely and feels sturdy, and we had no issues with creaking or parts moving around in our testing. All configurations will give you a weight of 2.54 ounces (72g).

Read our full review of the Pulsefire Saga Pro here.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.