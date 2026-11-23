The Borslon wearable gaming mouse takes the concept of a gaming mouse to the extreme by making your finger the aiming device. The Kickstarter has already reached over $43,000 with more than 430 backers, beating its $5,000 goal — but is it truly innovative, or just a gimmick?

The Borslon mouse, sharing a product and brand name, is a wired, “finger-worn gaming mouse,” as the brand describes it. It has all the spec numbers you’d expect from a good gaming mouse: a PAW3395 sensor, an 8,000 Hz polling rate, 0.125 ms response time, programmable buttons, and weighs 36g. However, the specs are often only the base level for performance; how it performs in the real world could be a very different story.

This product targets FPS gamers, and in the FPS gaming niche, there is an even smaller niche — aimers. These aiming communities focus purely on the mechanical skill of precisely landing shots on targets, experimenting with techniques and devices to improve their aim. The community explores various aiming devices like tiny fingertip mice and even drawing tablets, with some brands directly marketing their mice in aiming Reddit groups.

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The Borslon mouse isn’t the first extreme fingertip mouse; indie mice like the Precision Gaming Gear Titan-Ø and Titan-1 with their 3D-printed titanium construction and ruby joints launched years ago and sold out extremely quickly due to their popularity in the aiming niche.

There is reason to be skeptical of the Borslon mouse, as the videos alone don’t show even remotely impressive aiming examples, only playing against bots in Counter-Strike 2 with the player showing sub-par aim, while the creator of the Titan series mice showed decent actual gameplay in Quake Champions and is active in the aiming community.

Conventionally, many Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, and Valorant players use the scroll wheel for jumping or bunny-hopping (or tap strafing in Apex Legends, a high-level movement mechanic), and most players use their index or middle finger to scroll. However, the Borslon places the mouse wheel at the thumb, including the five programmable buttons, leaving plenty of responsibility to the appendage. From the Kickstart promotional material, it doesn’t look like the index finger or the middle finger have any buttons to press — which means the thumb is responsible for your usual inputs like aiming down sights (ADS), firing, and jumping; actions that usually happen simultaneously or in quick succession.

Borslon plans to ship out by February of 2027, with mass production planned for December, leaving little to no time to drastically change the design of the product.

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There is also an unusual disconnect between the mouse and its supposedly intended market, as I have not found any discussions about the Borslon mouse in any of the top aiming circles, nor is there any mention of it in the Voltaic Discord, a popular aiming community with over 200,000 members.

Upon further research, the Borslon brand is made by Shenzhen Komodo Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., with the Borslon website fully in Chinese, but neither the website nor the Kickstarter links to the other. A machine translation of the Borslon website of the company timeline says it released its first product in November 2025, while the Kickstarter says the concept initiation was in March 2026. The misalignments, combined with the heavy use of AI lifestyle images, don’t spark confidence in the project. If this is indeed real, it could potentially be a genuinely innovative mouse if the brand talked to the intended market and made proper changes.

Our customary crowdfunder disclaimer applies. Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.

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