Why you don't need an audiophile headset for gaming — comfort, convenience, and a good mic win over pure audio fidelity

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Audiophile headsets are all about audio fidelity — but that's not really what most gamers are looking for.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II on a desk
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

"Best gaming headset for audiophiles" is one of the categories on our list of best gaming headsets, and it's easy to look at that and wonder if you shouldn't be looking at just audiophile headsets to begin with. Headsets are mainly about audio, after all, and it does seem to logically follow that audiophile headsets would have the best audio (I mean, it's in the name).

Well, not so fast.

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Sarah Jacobsson Purewal
Sarah Jacobsson Purewal
Senior Editor, Peripherals

Sarah Jacobsson Purewal is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware covering peripherals, software, and custom builds. You can find more of her work in PCWorld, Macworld, TechHive, CNET, Gizmodo, Tom's Guide, PC Gamer, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, SHAPE, Cosmopolitan, and just about everywhere else.