Why you don't need an audiophile headset for gaming — comfort, convenience, and a good mic win over pure audio fidelity

"Best gaming headset for audiophiles" is one of the categories on our list of best gaming headsets, and it's easy to look at that and wonder if you shouldn't be looking at just audiophile headsets to begin with. Headsets are mainly about audio, after all, and it does seem to logically follow that audiophile headsets would have the best audio (I mean, it's in the name).

Well, not so fast.

Headsets are mainly about audio, but that doesn't mean that the "objectively" best-sounding headset by audiophile standards translates to the best-sounding headset by gaming standards. Nor does it mean that you should choose your gaming headset based on audio quality at the expense of everything else.

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Audiophile headsets, including headphones, are primarily designed around one thing: audio fidelity. In other words, they're designed and tuned to reproduce audio exactly as it was recorded, which is exactly as the artist heard it when they were recording it, and is therefore exactly as the artist intended for it to be heard. This doesn't necessarily mean it's going to sound amazing to everyone. In fact, to many people it will probably sound somewhat underwhelming, but it's really the only objective way we have of measuring what makes audio "good," since how something sounds depends largely on individual listeners' preferences.

Gaming headsets, on the other hand, are designed around... well, everything else. This doesn't mean they ignore audio fidelity completely, but it tends to not be the priority. (Many premium flagship gaming headsets have been focusing more on audio fidelity in recent years, but it's still generally not the priority.) Gaming headsets tend to focus on other features, such as comfort, convenience, and communication. And when they do focus on audio, their priority is about making games sound good — which is generally not the same as making them sound accurate to their original recording.

Don't get me wrong, some of the "audiophile" elements do help games sound better; for example, detailed, layered sound and a wide soundstage make virtual environments sound more realistic. But ultimate realism isn't always what gamers are looking for. If you're playing a competitive first-person shooter, you're probably looking for audio cues to give you a tactical advantage: you want sound that's directionally accurate and that singles out specific details, such as footsteps and gunshots. You're not here to appreciate the individual details you can pick out from different layers of audio if those details prevent you from hearing what's important. If you're playing a game that's designed to make you feel something with the sound, an epic fantasy or a horror RPG, for example, then the goal isn't really accurate sound reproduction; it's for the game to sound epic (or horrifying, I guess).

There isn't a universally perfect answer, of course, because it depends on how you're going to use the headset. It's easy to get swept up in the audiophile hype, but you shouldn't ditch your mainstream gaming just yet. Here's what you should consider before buying into either side.

Comfort

There are plenty of audiophile headsets and gaming headsets that are comfortable — and plenty that are... not so much. While both categories tend to put comfort at least somewhat high on the priority list, comfort means different things for different listeners. Audiophile headsets tend to be larger and more open — larger drivers can produce more sound with less movement, and less movement means less distortion; an open-back design lets sound waves move through the headset instead of bouncing off the enclosure for a wider soundstage and better spatial accuracy. Open-back headsets offer more listening comfort: you won't feel like the sound is closing in and overwhelming you like you will with closed-back headsets, and you'll be able to listen for longer.

Turtle Beach Atlas Air (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gaming headsets, on the other hand, are largely closed-back (though there are several open-back gaming headsets on the market now, including the Corsair Virtuoso Pro and the Turtle Beach Atlas Air), with smaller drivers, so there's not as much consideration toward listening comfort. They do, however, tend to focus more on physical comfort. They are lightweight and flexible, with gamer-oriented features such as Turtle Beach's "ProSpecs" earpads, which have softer foam near the front to prevent discomfort for gamers who wear glasses. Or the hinge-free design of Logitech's G735 headset, to prevent snagging on longer hair and piercings. Audiophile headsets are designed to be physically comfortable, but gaming headsets are specifically designed around the gaming audience.

Convenience

Convenience is one area in which gaming headsets will basically always win, hands-down. Not only are audiophile headsets not designed with convenience in mind, they're usually the opposite: wired, with very little non-audio-focused tech, and many require a separate audio interface to even work with a PC or gaming console.

Razer Blackshark V3 Pro (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gaming headsets, on the other hand, are packed with technology to make your life easier. Headsets like the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II and the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro let you connect to multiple devices and switch between them seamlessly, listen to two audio sources simultaneously, and quickly cycle through game-ready EQ presets. Gaming headsets try to put as many controls as possible at your fingertips, from on-ear dials and buttons to detailed app-based EQ tuning to separate desktop base stations (such as the one included with the HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless).

HyperX Cloud Alpha Air (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even wired gaming headsets often include multiple ways to connect to various devices. For instance, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Air is wired, but it comes with a standard 3.5mm analog cable for plugging into a standard audio jack, a USB-C extension (with USB-A converter) for plugging into a USB-C/USB-A port, and a PC headset extension for plugging into separate audio/mic jacks.

The wireless gaming headsets from the audiophile sector that have these features still manage to implement them in a way that is... well, inconvenient. Audeze's Maxwell and Maxwell 2 allow for dual-wireless connectivity but do not give you a way to manually switch between the two. Instead, Bluetooth always takes precedence over 2.4GHz wireless — full stop. It's infuriating, and it's one of my only real grievances with those headsets.

Communication

A standalone USB gaming mic will almost always make you sound better than a built-in headset mic. But that doesn't mean that you should ignore headset mics or how gaming headsets implement other features that help you communicate with others, whether they're team members or stream viewers, while gaming. (Besides, some headsets, such as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), have microphones that actually can rival the best USB gaming mics.)

If you go with an audiophile headset — or headphones — you'll likely need to invest in a separate gaming mic regardless. There's more to communication than just the mic, though. Many gaming headsets, such as SteelSeries' Arctis Nova series, have built-in ChatMix, which lets you channel your game audio and your chat audio through different channels and mix them together on your headset. This lets you dial up (or dial down) chat if you need to hear what's being said over whatever epic music or sound effects are playing in the game. Gaming headsets are also backed by peripheral software that, while often frustrating, is, ultimately, designed around the needs of gamers. Software-based noise reduction/cancellation, microphone EQs, and sidetone are all particularly useful communication tools that you won't find on most audiophile headsets.

Audiophile or gaming headset?

At the end of the day, audiophile headsets tend to focus on audio above everything, which is exactly what audiophiles want. But it's not really what most gamers want. A great gaming headset does have to sound good, but that's not all it has to do.

Audeze Maxwell 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are, of course, gaming headsets from audiophile companies, such as the Audeze Maxwell and Maxwell 2, as well as headsets from gaming companies that implement audiophile features, such as the open-back Corsair Virtuoso Pro. And while a headset like the Audeze Maxwell 2 does a decent job of bridging the gap between audiophile and gaming, it makes some sacrifices; it's a very heavy headset (thanks in part to its large, 90mm planar magnetic drivers), though it is relatively comfortable for its weight. It sounds great, but it doesn't do the best job of implementing the gamer side of things — while it has a wide soundstage and decent spatial immersion, that's not the same as pinpoint spatial accuracy when you're listening for footsteps and gunshots.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

And while the much pricier Audeze LCD-GX sounds incredible, it's basically the perfect example of how an audiophile headset focuses on sound at the expense of all else, as its gaming features are... mostly non-existent. The only thing that really makes the LCD-GX gamer-friendly is the fact that you can plug it directly into a PC because it comes with a 3.5mm cable and a PC (dual 3.5mm headphone/mic) converter.

So, should you get an audiophile headset in lieu of a gaming headset? Probably not. If you need a gaming headset for its gaming features: multi-device connectivity, super accurate positional audio for tactical advantage in shooting games, the ability to mix chat and game audio on the spot, convenient microphone, connection, and volume controls at your fingertips, or physical comfort for a marathon gaming session, definitely not. Yes, you will give up some audio fidelity and quality by picking a gaming headset over an audiophile one, but you aren't going to miss that when you're arguing over voice chat while trying to determine how far away the enemy is.