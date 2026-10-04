Google Japan shows off wild conveyor-belt keyboard with keys that move to your fingers — 3D-printable Gboard features four belts with 29 keys each, built to make one-hand typing ‘easier’

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There are no plans to release this keyboard, but you can make one yourself from official blueprints.

Gboard Conveyor Belt Version
(Image credit: Google Japan)

Google Japan just showed off a quirky keyboard that has keys rolling on a conveyor belt to make typing “easier.” According to the company blog [machine translated], it built the Gboard Conveyor Belt Version so that the keys flow to your hand instead. That means you don’t have to move your fingers or arms as much, especially when you’re typing using a single hand. The keyboard comes with four belts, each containing 29 keys, making it quite “intuitive” to operate. The team behind it is also considering releasing various color variations, high-speed models, and even a shorter version for mobile devices. You can see the keyboard in action in the video below.

Gboard くるくるバージョン - YouTube Gboard くるくるバージョン - YouTube
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.