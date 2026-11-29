Keychron's stylish wood-accented K2 HE wireless magnetic keyboard is on offer in a great Black Friday deal at Walmart. Instead of the full asking price of $179.99, you can get the black special edition version of this wireless keyboard with gamer-friendly smooth magnetic Hall Effect key switches for just $109.99. Sweetening the deal even more, you will get the matching Keychron M3 Bluetooth wireless mouse bundled for that new low price.

We reviewed the Keychron's K2 HE Special Edition (but in white) a couple of years ago, so its quality has been fully assessed here on Tom's Hardware. Our reviewer was pleased with this keyboard's looks, but perhaps the black version is even more handsome. Its standout feature of hall effect switches also garnered praise for gaming and an "excellent typing feel." One of our biggest grumbles at the time was with the price - but this deal and bundle fixes that and more. One sticking point remans though - if you are used to and demand a knob/dial on your keyboard, this doesn't have one.

Software for assigning Keychron K2 HE keys, macros, LED lighting, and more is all handled in a lightweight web app. Our reviewer found this app straightforward and refreshing, and was happy with the three locally stored profiles facilitated.

Getting this wireless keyboard and mouse bundle for less than the MSRP of the keyboard alone is a tempting offer from Walmart. Remember, the Keychron K2 HE Special Edition keyboard has a unique style, and crams in modern tech like hot swap hall effect pre-lubed switches for great gaming and productivity. Then there's the M3 mouse. Then the Keychron M3 wireless Bluetooth mouse comes in matching livery and packs a high-performance PixArt 3311 sensor. That's a great desk set for $109.99.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.