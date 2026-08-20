Grab Keychron's compact K8 wireless mechanical keyboard for an all-time low of $34 — 87-keys, Gateron Red switches, and white backlight keeb is 56% off

There are loads of budget mechanical keyboard options, but few companies do affordable clackers better than Keychron. And the company's 87-key mainstay, the Keychron K8, is on sale at Woot for the lowest-ever price of just $34.99 when you add the code KEYCRON. In fact, if you're a new Woot customer, the price drops $5 more to just $29!

For this surprisingly low sale price, you get a compact TKL layout, Gateron Red linear switches, and a white backlight – sorry, RGB fans. Note this is the Mac-specific model, but it of course supports both Windows and macOS, and Keychron includes extra keycaps for both operating systems. This model is also wireless, but solely via Bluetooth, so serious gamers will want to connect via the USB-C port for faster response times.

Save 56% Keychron K8 Tenkeyless Wireless Mechanical for Mac: was $79.99 now $34.99 at Woot! All-time low price with code KEYCHRON This 87-key keyboard is nicely compact, sports Gateron Red linear switches, keycaps for both Mac and Windows, and a white backlight. It is wireless, but is Bluetooth-only, without an RF USB dongle. So you may want to plug the keyboard in while gaming.