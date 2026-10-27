Keybytes ‘truly modular keyboard’ starts with one key and is assembled like Lego — each magnetic key module has its own RISC-V microcontroller for the ultimate in customizability

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Connect as many or as few keys as you like to the Keyword hub in any arrangement you like. But it might end up costly.

Keybytes keyboard project
(Image credit: notaroomba on GitHub)
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Developer notaroomba (AKA Nathan Alspaugh) has published details of his Keybytes project on GitHub. In essence, this is a modular project where a Keyword hub is magnetically connected to Keybit keys, and each key has its own microcontroller. Hence the number of keys and their layout are entirely up to the user, with a modular design akin to building Lego.

We’ve seen oodles of imaginative and truly excellent mechanical keyboards over recent years, but Keybytes probably offers the greatest flexibility with regard to layout and key selection we’ve ever seen.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.