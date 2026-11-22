If you're looking to pick up a brand-new mouse this Black Friday, look no further than Logitech's MX Master 3S, an accomplished mouse that is still a staple at Tom's Hardware towers. Now, it's just gotten cheaper, and you can pick up the Logitech MX Master 3S for just $75 at Amazon, just in time for Black Friday. With its signature MagSpeed scrolling, this deal is unmissable for anyone who wants to pick up a mouse perfect for working through large spreadsheets, code, and more.

The 0.31-pound (141g) Logitech MX Master 3S sports a Darkfield laser sensor that can be configured up to 8,000 DPI, offers a total of seven programmable buttons, including the scroll wheel, can be customized via the Logitech app, and also boasts quiet switches that Logitech claims are up to 90% less noisy than the standard MX Master 3. While the MX Master 3S has been supplanted by the newer, shinier MX Master 4, this mouse is still capable and, more importantly for your wallet, cheaper than the latest pointer from the company.

Save 24% ($24.20) Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse: was $99.99 now $75.79 at Amazon One of the best productivity mice, the MX Master 3S, has 3 wireless profiles, five customizable buttons, and a side scroll wheel. The scroll wheel can be tight or smooth and has up to an 8,000 DPI resolution.

Back in 2022, we awarded this mouse our Editor's Choice award in our review, noting that the adjustable options on the magnetic scroll wheel felt buttery smooth, offering plenty of support for customization via the Logitech Options+ app, where you can set up the functions for all of the additional keys, DPI, MagSpeed wheel, and more. The mouse also supports up to three profiles and connectivity options, which is excellent for those using multi-device setups and who don't want to switch mice, thanks to both its Logi Bolt wireless support and Bluetooth.

Logitech's rated battery life is perhaps one of the most important reasons to reach for the MX Master 3S. The company claims that it can reach up to 70 days of battery life and is rechargeable via USB-C, which is a far cry from the higher-spec gaming mice that you typically see have much lower operational runtimes.

Now just $75 at Amazon, the Logitech MX Master 3S is an excellent option for anyone who wants to pick up a premium mouse without having to spend over $100.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.