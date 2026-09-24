Logitech refreshes legendary Blue Yeti microphone with 3D voice tracking and AI denoising — $160 Blue Yeti 2 sequel features real-time auto gain and color mascot screen

The Blue Yeti launched back in 2009 and went on to become one of the most popular USB microphones for creators, podcasters, and streamers. Now, eight years after acquiring Blue Microphones, Logitech is finally launching its successor. The new Yeti 2 arrives as a more modern version with a cleaner design and features a 3D proximity sensor, AI-based noise reduction, and even a built-in display. Unlike the original Yeti, however, it will be available in only two colors — Black and White — at a starting price of $159.99.

Logitech says the proximity sensor on the Yeti 2 is capable of tracking audio in 3D and can automatically adjust various settings in real time, including gain, equalizer, and pickup patterns. As for the AI denoiser, it can actively filter out unwanted background noise such as keyboard clacks, mouse clicks, and fan noise to ensure crystal-clear audio.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Yeti 2 also retains the USB connectivity that helped make the original microphone popular, while adding several features aimed at making it easier to adjust settings on the fly. The integrated 1.3-inch colored LED display features an easy-to-use interface with an 8-bit Yeti mascot that provides quick information and helpful tips. It also allows you to tweak settings or switch between presets using the dial, without having to rely on dedicated software. Alternatively, the mic offers direct integration with Logitech’s G Hub software for deeper settings control, community-powered Blue VO!CE profiles, and custom avatar uploads.

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In addition to its latest microphone, Logitech also announced some gaming-focused products under its G Pro series. The new gaming lineup includes the Pro X3 Superstrike mouse, Pro X Control mousepad, Pro X2 Rapid keyboard, and Pro X3 Lightspeed headset, all designed with input from professional esports athletes.

The Pro X3 Superstrike uses Logitech’s proprietary HITS technology and is claimed to deliver 50% improved power efficiency in a lightweight design. The Pro X Control mousepad measures 400 x 460 mm and features a knitted cloth surface, 6 mm foam cushioning, stitched edges, and a high-friction base for stability. The Pro X2 Rapid keyboard comes with magnetic switches, Rapid Trigger, Key Priority, and an OLED display that allows users to make quick adjustments. Finally, the Pro X3 Lightspeed headset features a 48 kHz microphone, customizable EQ, and extended battery life aimed at long competitive gaming sessions.

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