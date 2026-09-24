Logitech refreshes legendary Blue Yeti microphone with 3D voice tracking and AI denoising — $160 Blue Yeti 2 sequel features real-time auto gain and color mascot screen

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A modern successor to the Blue Yeti.

The Logitech Yeti 2 USB microphone in black
(Image credit: Logitech)

The Blue Yeti launched back in 2009 and went on to become one of the most popular USB microphones for creators, podcasters, and streamers. Now, eight years after acquiring Blue Microphones, Logitech is finally launching its successor. The new Yeti 2 arrives as a more modern version with a cleaner design and features a 3D proximity sensor, AI-based noise reduction, and even a built-in display. Unlike the original Yeti, however, it will be available in only two colors — Black and White — at a starting price of $159.99.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • King_V
    Ok, as an "I know nothing whatsoever about microphones" kind of guy, does the functionality/capabilities of this require software installed on Windows, or is it part of the microphone itself, and thus, OS-agnostic?
    Reply