New CD players keep launching, but a drive shortage could make them unfixable — almost nobody makes some drive components anymore

News
By
Published

CD player manufacturers are relying on a shrinking base of optical drive manufacturers.

das_POD CD-ROM PLAYER 01
(Image credit: das_POD)
0

Even as optical media sees a resurgence and new CD players hit the market, some optical drive and component manufacturers have ended production. As a result, PS Audio and Naim have halted production of their high-end CD players, raising questions about the maintenance and repairability of these new devices. Headphonesty says that of the eight new models, four are from Musical Fidelity, two from Marantz, and one each from Arcam and NAD.

Musical Fidelity reportedly sources its key components from SUOS-HiFi, with three of its new models using SUOS disc mechanisms. In contrast, the fourth uses a SUOS-sourced servo but a tray-loading mechanism from an unnamed manufacturer. On the other hand, Marantz reportedly develops its drives in-house, though it’s unclear whether it also outsources production to a third party. As for the two remaining manufacturers, they did not reveal who made their optical drives.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.