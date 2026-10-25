New CD players keep launching, but a drive shortage could make them unfixable — almost nobody makes some drive components anymore

Even as optical media sees a resurgence and new CD players hit the market, some optical drive and component manufacturers have ended production. As a result, PS Audio and Naim have halted production of their high-end CD players, raising questions about the maintenance and repairability of these new devices. Headphonesty says that of the eight new models, four are from Musical Fidelity, two from Marantz, and one each from Arcam and NAD.

Musical Fidelity reportedly sources its key components from SUOS-HiFi, with three of its new models using SUOS disc mechanisms. In contrast, the fourth uses a SUOS-sourced servo but a tray-loading mechanism from an unnamed manufacturer. On the other hand, Marantz reportedly develops its drives in-house, though it’s unclear whether it also outsources production to a third party. As for the two remaining manufacturers, they did not reveal who made their optical drives.

PS Audio had to end production of the PMG Super Audio CD Transport because D&M, Marantz’s parent company, has ceased external orders for its optical drives. Although the company bought D&M’s entire remaining stock, it wasn’t enough to keep production going. Naim faced the same issue with its Uniti Star—though it didn't name its optical drive supplier, it had to find an alternative when the manufacturer stopped production. Naim was evaluating a replacement manufacturer when it, too, stopped making the components the Uniti Star needed. While both companies retained some optical drives in inventory, they are only for repairs and replacements.

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These issues highlight the problem of relying on a single manufacturer for such a critical component. But even though these manufacturers would love to find alternative sources for the drives that they need, it’s likely that only a few companies are capable of making such a niche product, even if demand has grown substantially recently.

The best option for them would be to design these parts in-house, which is what Marantz is doing. That way, even if the current maker they rely on goes out of business, they could plausibly find another one to take over production (or even build it themselves). This is difficult to accomplish, though, with PS Audio CEO Paul McGowan saying that building its own optical disc reader is beyond the company’s capabilities.

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