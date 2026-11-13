Popular gaming chair and desk maker Secretlab launches dedicated US brick-and-mortar locations — new shop in LA, spaces in Best Buy

Secretlab, maker of some of the best gaming chairs and also popular for its gaming desks, is launching a brick-and-mortar retail initiative in the US, giving customers the chance to see its hardware in person for the first time. The new stores will open on November 18; the company is opening a dedicated retail store in West Hollywood, LA, as well as dedicated retail spaces at 15 Best Buy locations.

As noted, Secretlab's new stores will open on November 18. Its LA store is located at 8464 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, and will feature a physical showcase of its most popular products as well as 1-on-1 consultations. Opening day will feature a luck draw giveaway, with the first 50 visitors entered into a lottery to win a Secretlab Magnus Evo desk. The LA store will include showcases of some of the company's special edition and limited designs, such as its Pokémon collaboration.

Beyond LA, the company is launching 15 dedicated retail spaces at Best Buy, in a total of 9 states. Early locations are California, Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, Idaho, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company says more stores are to come. These stores will feature a Secretlab retail setup for hands-on with its chairs and desks.

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(Image credit: Secretlab)

For a product lineup with a heavy physical focus, the opportunity to try out products before you buy should be a welcome one for customers. There will be stock on hand so that customers can take products home with them on the day, rather than having to order online.

Secretlab recently unveiled its new Secretlab Atlas, the company's first task chair designed for office work and productivity, rather than gaming. Meanwhile, it still maintains its Titan Evo for games, as well as the Secretlab Magnus Pro and Magnus Evo sit-stand desks.

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