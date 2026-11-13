Popular gaming chair and desk maker Secretlab launches dedicated US brick-and-mortar locations — new shop in LA, spaces in Best Buy

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Secretlab store
(Image credit: Secretlab)
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Secretlab, maker of some of the best gaming chairs and also popular for its gaming desks, is launching a brick-and-mortar retail initiative in the US, giving customers the chance to see its hardware in person for the first time. The new stores will open on November 18; the company is opening a dedicated retail store in West Hollywood, LA, as well as dedicated retail spaces at 15 Best Buy locations.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.