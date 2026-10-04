New portable Bluetooth CD player has a glow-in-the-dark transparent green finish, modern features — limited edition has USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, rechargeable Li-ion, and won’t get lost in your dimly lit den

News
By
Published

Product made by Sincere Inc, Japan, hits retail at 12,980 yen ($83).

Pixel Tunes limited edition CD player
(Image credit: Sincere Inc.)

Sincere Inc. has released its Pixel Tunes portable Bluetooth CD player in an alluring new ‘After Hours’ finish. This is a limited edition release, and one of four translucent colors available, but it is the only one that glows in the dark due to the use of phosphorescent materials. You can grab one today for 12,980 yen ($83).

According to the official product page, you’ll be interested in purchasing a Pixel Tunes player for the retro-futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge functionality. The ‘standard’ translucent colors of Warm Gray, Ray of Light, and 1983 already look quite handsome, if you are into that kind of thing. However, adding phosphorescence to the new After Hours livery turns things up a notch.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    ".....has a glow-in-the-dark transparent green finish, modern features — limited edition has USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, rechargeable Li-ion, and won’t get lost in your dimly lit den"
    Thank you!! Because before the RGB craze were unable to find anything in our rooms, or even on our desks or tables!! Now the unicorn vomit shows us EXACTLY where everything is!!

    I can't thank the nauseating light pollution enough!!
    Reply
  • mark graff
    Does it fart too so i can find it in case i leave my headphones connected?
    Reply