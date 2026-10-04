New portable Bluetooth CD player has a glow-in-the-dark transparent green finish, modern features — limited edition has USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, rechargeable Li-ion, and won’t get lost in your dimly lit den

Sincere Inc. has released its Pixel Tunes portable Bluetooth CD player in an alluring new ‘After Hours’ finish. This is a limited edition release, and one of four translucent colors available, but it is the only one that glows in the dark due to the use of phosphorescent materials. You can grab one today for 12,980 yen ($83).

According to the official product page, you’ll be interested in purchasing a Pixel Tunes player for the retro-futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge functionality. The ‘standard’ translucent colors of Warm Gray, Ray of Light, and 1983 already look quite handsome, if you are into that kind of thing. However, adding phosphorescence to the new After Hours livery turns things up a notch.

In daylight, the After Hours Pixel Tunes looks like a translucent smoke-shelled portable CD player. “But when the lights are turned off, the body glows with a soft, fantastical green light,” says Sincere Inc. Apparently, its design expresses the culture of people who like to transition from bright everyday life to the “private world of the night.” One wonders what the designers are getting up to in the evenings.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Under the skin, the Pixel Tunes has decent enough specs for a portable CD player, and indeed comes with some ‘modern’ features like a USB Type-C rechargeable Li-ion battery and Bluetooth 5.3.

Pixel Tunes specifications:

CD audio music player

Status LCD

ESP anti-skip audio (60-second buffer)

Buttons for play mode, skip/rewind, stop, play/pause, skip/fast forward

Volume wheel with click power on/off

Ports include USB-C, 3.5mm headphones, charging LED indicator

Built-in stereo speakers

Rechargeable battery with 5-7 hours playback time

Bottom mounting holes

I still have a large CD audio collection of original releases. However, I couldn’t see any indication of whether the Pixel Tunes could play CD-R or CD-RW home-burned discs, which is slightly off-putting. Moreover, there’s no mention of compatibility with discs containing MP3 files or with USB audio playback.

If you are interested in the Pixel Tunes player in its After Hours livery (or any of the other colors) and don’t live in Japan, you can check options with your preferred forwarding service. I also noticed Amazon Japan will ship this special edition product internationally, depending on your location. It's listed at 12,980 yen, which is roughly US$83.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Surprisingly, there are other translucent portable CD players around in 2026. An example we recently highlighted was the orange Death Stranding 2-themed player, which was the result of a collaboration between legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima and audio company km5.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.