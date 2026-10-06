Save up to 43% on these handy Hoto tools for PC builders and hobbyists, starting from $14 — limited-time deals on electric screwdrivers, air blowers, flashlights, cordless drills, and more

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Hoto's whole set of tools is on sale right now, thanks to Amazon

Hoto Big Deal Days discounts
(Image credit: Future / Hoto)
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Hoto isn't a big household name, but it's a brand that Tom's Hardware staffers appreciate, as a good chunk of us have bought a Hoto tool or two for our toolkits. I personally own and use Hoto's electric screwdriver, and it's become indispensable as I'm renovating my home.

You don't need a fortune to pick up a set of Hoto tools, but Amazon's Big Deal Days discount event means you can pick them up at even lower prices. These popular and powerful, not to mention well-built tools have been slashed back to record-low prices and, in some cases, new lows entirely.

Hoto 25 Bit Electric Screwdriver Kit
Save 43% ($21.51)
Hoto 25 Bit Electric Screwdriver Kit: was $49.99 now $28.48 at Amazon

This deal features the Hoto NEX O1 Pro, a magnetic precision screwdriver powered by a 1,500 mAh battery that will drive over 1,000 screws on a single USB-C charge. There are 25 different bits included in the case. This kit comes with a sturdy box and all the bits you will need to keep your PC running.

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Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver with 30 bits
Save 25% ($20)
Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver with 30 bits: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Hoto PixelDrive is a magnetic, precision cordless screwdriver powered by a 2,500 mAh battery and charged via a USB-C cable. An upgrade over the Tom's Hardware favorite, the Nex O1 Pro, this model includes a built-in LCD screen to display torque and battery levels. It weighs 317g, features six different torque settings, and includes 30 different ultra-hard screw bits.

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Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver
Save 25%
Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver: was $39.99 now $29.98 at Amazon

A go-to screwdriver set for the office, workshop and your go-bag. With all the bits you will need to fix a multitude of problems.

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Hoto 24 in 1 Multi Bit Mini Screwdriver Set
Save 30%
Hoto 24 in 1 Multi Bit Mini Screwdriver Set: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

Sleek, compact and with 24 double-ended bits crammed inside, the Hoto 24-in-1 precision screwdriver should be in your 3D printer toolkit.

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Hoto SNAPBLOQ S-A01 3.7V Electric Screwdriver
Save 20% ($20)
Hoto SNAPBLOQ S-A01 3.7V Electric Screwdriver: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This HOTO SnapBloq 3.7V electric screwdriver includes 56 bits, including Slotted, Phillips, Hexagon, Hexagon Security, Torx, Torx Security, Pentalobe, Standoff, Y-Shaped, Tri-Wing, Triangle, Square, U-Shaped, JIS, and SIM Card Needle. It also has three torque settings, an integrated light, and charges via USB-C.

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Hoto Complete Master Workstation Set
Save 33% ($30)
Hoto Complete Master Workstation Set: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Hoto workstation set is the go-to kit for on-the-go DIYers, PC builders, and hobbyists. It comes in a magnetic case that helps organize 26 different steel precision kits, six spudgers, five opening picks, two tweezers, a suction cup, and a pry knife.

You're also getting a magnetic pad, anti-static wrist strap, along with demagnetizing and magnetizing zones. It comes with an electric driver with a 350 mAh battery, rechargeable via USB-C, that's ultra-slim and portable.

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Hoto 4-in-1 Handheld Vacuum and Air Blower
Save 25% ($15)
Hoto 4-in-1 Handheld Vacuum and Air Blower: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

If your loved one suffers from a crumbly desk or a dusty PC, this all-in-one desk vacuum and portable air blower with 15,000 Pa suction is the appropriate gift to share. One side is for blowing, and one side is for sucking, with various magnetic tools, depending on your environment. This 4-in-1 tool is also good for inflating and vacuum sealing.

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Hoto Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner
Save 40% ($40)
Hoto Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Hoto handheld car vacuum delivers 20,000 Pa suction for serious grime-busting capabilities, thanks to its 96,000 RPM motor. This 4-in-1 tool is more powerful than the one listed above, but comes with a 2-in-1 grooming brush head, as well as various nozzles for inflating and blowing.

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Hoto Rechargable Flashlight
Save 35%
Hoto Rechargable Flashlight: was $25.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

Everyone needs a flashlight for an emergency (or in those tough-to-reach spaces). This Hoto model is rechargeable via USB-C and comes with up to 24 hours of battery life, thanks to its 1,500 mAh battery. The brightness is up to 280 Lumens, and it's waterproof, with an IP55 rating.

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Hoto 35-in-1 Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
Save 40% ($20)
Hoto 35-in-1 Cordless Rotary Tool Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Hobbyists and makers will want to get hold of this Hoto 35-in-1 cordless rotary tool kit. The rotary tool itself is fitted with a high-speed motor, offering five speed modes between 5,000 and 25,000 RPM. You can use this for sanding, polishing, cutting, carving, as well as to finish off a 3D-printed model. It's battery-operated, uses USB-C for charging, and has a full array of attachments for various roles.

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Hoto AutoCare Air Duster & Electric Screwdriver Kit
Save 20% ($26)
Hoto AutoCare Air Duster & Electric Screwdriver Kit: was $129.98 now $103.98 at Amazon

This combo deal features the Hoto NEX O1 Pro, a magnetic precision screwdriver powered by a 1,500 mAh battery that will drive over 1,000 screws on a single USB-C charge. It also includes the Hoto AutoCare 4-in-1 air duster and vacuum cleaner with five accessories.

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Hoto 16V Brushless Power Drill
Save 23%
Hoto 16V Brushless Power Drill: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

This Hoto 16V cordless drill delivers 50 newton-meter torque, with dual high-speed modes providing between 400 and 1,700 RPM for drilling and driving. It's fully rechargeable, with a 1,900 mAh battery. It comes with 10 screwdriver bits, two metal drill bits, three woodworking bits, a multi-purpose ceramic bit, and an extension rod with storage.

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Hoto 40-piece tool kit
Save 29%
Hoto 40-piece tool kit: was $79.99 now $56.98 at Amazon

This is the essential Hoto toolkit for somebody starting out. It includes 14 essential tools and 26 accessories, including the Hoto NEX O1 Pro electric screwdriver, arranged in a compact case.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.