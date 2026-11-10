Secretlab debuts monitor light bar add-on to reduce glare and eye strain — ErgoArch has a three-point adjustment arm, costs $179

Popular gaming chair and gaming desk manufacturer Secretlab has today unveiled its new ErgoArch monitor lightbar, a new lightbar attachment for owners of its Secretlab monitor arm and a complement to its desk ecosystem. Available now, the new lightbar costs $179.

For owners or prospective buyers of the Secretlab Magnus Monitor Arm (the light bar is an attachment to this accessory), the ErgoArch provides overhead lighting for your desk and monitor, reducing reflections and glare, and smoothing out brightness contrast between your display and workspace. Monitor light bars are generally designed to reduce eye strain while you're working or gaming, while also providing some snazzy ambient lighting; the ErgoArch is no different.

Secretlab says the ErgoArch provides both ultrawide illumination and focused task lighting depending on how you set it up. The lighting itself is smart and can be powered by Nanoleaf, giving you access via your smart home app to 16.8 million colors. There's also a dedicated wireless control puck, and the lighting temperature ranges from 2700K to 6500K.

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The light itself is mounted to the monitor arm via a three-point adjustment arm and is compatible with any VESA-mounted monitor, including curved displays. There's also a magnetic webcam mount attachment. Power is provided by USB-C, so you don't need a wall outlet or extension socket to switch it on.

Available globally, the ErgoArch is available to buy from Secretlab now for $179.

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