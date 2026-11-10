Secretlab debuts monitor light bar add-on to reduce glare and eye strain — ErgoArch has a three-point adjustment arm, costs $179

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Light up your monitor

Secretlab monitor bar
(Image credit: Secretlab)
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Popular gaming chair and gaming desk manufacturer Secretlab has today unveiled its new ErgoArch monitor lightbar, a new lightbar attachment for owners of its Secretlab monitor arm and a complement to its desk ecosystem. Available now, the new lightbar costs $179.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • DingusDog
    Nobody wants a bright light shining right in their face. Much better off with a light positioned behind the display so it illuminates your area but doesn't blind you.
    Reply