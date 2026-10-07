These 15 under-$50 gadgets have upgraded my tech life, and they're all on sale — some are even under $25

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From M.2 cloners to screwdrivers, and travel-friendly tech accessories, these are affordable game-changers.

Several of my favorite gadgets under $50
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As much as I love high-priced tech like my potent RTX 4090-equipped custom gaming rig or the 65-inch LG OLED TV I use as my monitor, most of us can't spend several hundred dollars on a tech purchase or gift all the time. But you can still improve your tech life (or the lives of your friends and family) while spending a comparatively small amount of money.

I own all of the affordable devices listed below, and all are on sale for under $50. Some are even under $25! All of these products have made my tech-saturated world a little nicer in their own way. If you're looking for a small tech splurge for yourself during this deals season, or an affordable gift for that tech-savvy friend or family member, one of these $50-or-under options might be a good fit and a great deal.

Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner
Save 28% ($13.90)
Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner: was $49.99 now $36.09 at Amazon

With support for NVMe M.2 SSDs and offline cloning, this handy device makes it simple to move your files or OS from one drive to another. And with a 20 Gbps USB-C interface, it's also speedy in your OS of choice if you want to use software to clone or move your data between drives.

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Olight Imini 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight
Olight Imini 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

At just 2.17 inches long, this flashlight is rated to 50 lumens, and it sports a magnetic back with a USB-A plug for charging. Pulling the back off turns on the flashlight, and the magnetic back makes it easy to mount the light on anything mafe of ferrous metal.

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Hoto NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set
Hoto NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $49.99 now $28.49 at Amazon

Hoto's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly.

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Vaydeer Volume Control Knob + Media Buttons
Vaydeer Volume Control Knob + Media Buttons: was $30.39 now $25.83 at Amazon

Just plug this simple USB device into a USB port and you can control the volume and select tracks without reaching for your keyboard or mouse.

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8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth controller
Save 25% ($11.25)
8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth controller: was $44.99 now $33.74 at Amazon

With its SNES-inspired design and white shell, this controller will appeal to gamers of a certain age. But its appeal goes beyond its looks., with Hall Effect joysticks, and support for the Switch, PC, macOS, and basically any OS that supports games and Bluetooth.

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8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse with Charging Dock
Save 20% ($10)
8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse with Charging Dock: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The nostalgia of this mouse's design is nice. But it also sports a 26,000 DPI sensor, 4K polling, and a really nice charging dock that also houses the 2.4 GHz dongle. If you're in a pinch or not gaming, Bluetooth is also supported.

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Ikuai 11-in-1 Hybrid USB Hub
Save 15% ($7.49)
Ikuai 11-in-1 Hybrid USB Hub: was $49.98 now $42.49 at Amazon

With 11 ports and up to 10 Gbps speed, a solid aluminum shell, and buttons so you can cut the power to individual ports, this USB hub is a great addition to your desk. It has external power for better stability, and even a 20W USB-C PD port on the end for charging phones or peripherals.

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Jgstkcity Recessed Power Strip
Jgstkcity Recessed Power Strip: $19.99 at Amazon

You'll likely need a drill and a saw to install it, but having a couple of power plugs and USB-C PD power right on the surface of your desk or nightstand is super convenient.

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Anker Nano Travel Adapter
Save 23% ($6)
Anker Nano Travel Adapter: was $25.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Anker's slim travel adapter is 43% smaller than many other adapters, while supporting over 200 countries with its fold-down plugs. It also has two USB-C and two USB-A ports for charging, at up to 20W.

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PowerOwl 8 AA Rechargeable Batteries With Charger
Save 14% ($4)
PowerOwl 8 AA Rechargeable Batteries With Charger: was $28.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

These PowerOwl Pro AA batteries are rated to 2800mAh (though I wouldn't put stock in that spec) and are rated to keep 60% of their power for two years. The included USB-powered charger isn't the fastest (10 hours rated), but it gets the job done.

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Powerowl 1.5V Rechargeable Lithium AA Batteries 8 Pack with Charger
Powerowl 1.5V Rechargeable Lithium AA Batteries 8 Pack with Charger: was $29.99 now $23.73 at Amazon

These 1.5V lithium batteries are designed for high-drain devices and rated at 3600 mWh. The charger plugs in over USB-C and can also charge older NiMH batteries.

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TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter
Save 21% ($7.50)
TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter: was $34.99 now $27.49 at Amazon

Sure, it's big and bulky with two antennas, but this Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter can deliver some serious speed to your desktop or laptop when paired with a Wi-Fi 6 or later router.

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Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub
Save 25% ($5)
Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub: was $19.99 now $14.99 at Newegg

An otherwise standard four-port USB 3.0 hub, this Orico model stands out for its metal frame and clamp design.

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Delamu 2-Pack Under Desk Cable Management Tray
Delamu 2-Pack Under Desk Cable Management Tray: was $38.99 now $23.74 at Amazon

If there's a rat's nest of cables under your desk, attaching some trays can help you clean it up. This set has tape for light loads, but for longer-term cleanliness, you probably want to consider screws.

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EndlesShine USB Cable 5.11" Short Type C 240W USB 4.0 Keychain Cord
EndlesShine USB Cable 5.11" Short Type C 240W USB 4.0 Keychain Cord : was $11.99 now $6.79 at Amazon

It's short in length, at 5.11 inches, but this keychain cable supports 240W charging and USB4 (40Gbps speeds). Clip it onto your keys and you'll always have a fast cable when you need one.

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Matt Safford
Matt Safford
Managing Editor

After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.