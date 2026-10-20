Windows 98 SE users get a Thunderbolt 4 driver, thanks to AI assistance — vibe-coded xHCI98 driver works in Microsoft OSes up to Windows 7

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If you've ever wanted to run Windows 98 SE on your mid-2010s or newer PC with fast USB hub support, here's your chance.

Windows 98 users get Thunderbolt 4 driver
(Image credit: Yeo Kheng Meng)
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Windows 98 SE devotees can now enjoy (experimental) support for USB4 and Thunderbolt 3/4. Developer and maker Yeo Kheng Meng, who also enjoys retrocomputing, recently released the vibe-coded xHCI98 v3.0.0.0, enabling the practical use of generic USB 3.x, USB4, and Thunderbolt 3/4 host controllers on systems running Windows 98 SE, ME, 2000, XP, Vista, and 7. An extensive blog post by the dev provides further reading about the driver, compatibility, its creation, and usage.

xHCI98: xHCI host controller driver for Win 98/ME/2K Demo - YouTube xHCI98: xHCI host controller driver for Win 98/ME/2K Demo - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lieutenant Barclay
    Now I just need a driver for my Sony MZ-R70!

    Just kidding - "vibe coding" is dumb and slopbots suck
    Reply
  • usertests
    Lieutenant Barclay said:
    Just kidding - "vibe coding" is dumb and slopbots suck
    You'll transition into accepting it eventually.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    next thing you know, user ask for AI for an OS, just like windows without all the other stuff.
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Soon we will all be able to go back to a Windows OS without any bloat. :ptdr:
    Reply