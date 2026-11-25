Whether you’re looking for a small, low-watt charger for your phone, a versatile travel charger, or something powerful enough to keep your laptop and multiple other devices topped off, these deals on USB chargers and portable power banks can help you save money while improving your charging setup.

After testing more than 20 chargers , ranging from basic, low-wattage models to a 140W multi-device charger, we learned that choosing the right one isn’t as complicated as you may think. Modern charging standards have made today’s chargers more efficient, smarter, and safer than ever. But some still stand out, as you'll see in our Best Chargers 2026 article.

In addition to the chargers, we also recently tested 13 power banks with various capacities and outputs. From 5K mAh 22W models to massive 25K mAh 220W devices, we covered charging speed, charging capabilities, and capacity by using a desktop charger and a powerful laptop to drain the battery packs. In the end, we found it’s best to buy what you need for what you’re charging. If you're powering a laptop, get something more powerful with more capacity; if you’re only charging smartphones, watches, and low-power devices, a smaller capacity/output bank is fine for most people.

While cheaper options exist for both types of devices, we stand behind these because we have tested or used most of them ourselves, or they are part of the same family with the same or similar attributes.

One of the best times of the year for sales is the week of Black Friday where you can find all kinds of deals on these products. We'll scour the internet daily to find the best deals on quality chargers, power banks, and cables. Keep in mind it's the holiday season already and these would make great gifts/stocking stuffers. Below is a list of some of the best charger and power bank deals available.

Best Black Friday deals on 15-47W Chargers

Save 9% UGreen X515 3-Port USB Wall Charger: was $16.49 now $14.99 at Amazon The value pick in our low-wattage group is UGreen’s 3-port USB-C GaN II charger (X515). It's an affordable, high-quality option that supports charging multiple devices at once. It was among the most efficient chargers we tested, ran cooler than most of the competition, and was still compact enough for travel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($14) Anker Nano (45W): was $39.99 now $25.99 at Amazon The Anker Nano 45W proved to be a solid all-around charger in our testing, posting class-leading efficiency while running cool throughout. It’s a great value for a high-quality single-port charger. Just note you are paying for the display here, so make sure it's worth it. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals on 48-68W Chargers

Save 19% Inui A21-E1 65W USB Charger: was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon This 3-port charger from up-and-comer Inui did well in our testing, outputting its full power throughout. Temperatures were a bit warm, but outside of that, it fit in well among its peers. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% UGreen Nexode 65W: was $39.99 now $23.98 at Amazon The UGreen Nexode 64W GaN II is a solid 65W charger that supports many modern protocols. It was efficient in our testing and only throttled slightly towards the end. At under $28, it’s one of the better values in its class. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($11) UGreen Nexode Pro 65W: was $55.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Need a slim wall charger? UGreen's Nexode Pro 65W slim charger measures just 0.57 inches thick, unlike others that stick out quite a bit more. You get 2 Type-C ports and one Type-A port, with output up to 65W Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals on 69-140W Chargers

Save 14% Anker Prime 100W: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Anker Prime 100W GaN makes our deals list due to its solid price point on sale, and good performance in testing with minimal throttling. It may not have a fancy screen like the Cuktech, but chances are you don’t need it anyway. Read more Read less ▼

Cuktech 10 Ultra 100W: $59.99 at Amazon The Cuktech 10 Ultra earns its spot on the best chargers list by throttling the least among the 100W-plus chargers we tested, and for its low base price. You get four ports, a smart touchscreen display, and a USB-C cable, which is more than most others for under $60. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($15) Baseus Baseus 100W: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon If you're in the market for a quality multi-port 100W charger Baseus' is on sale and one of the least expensive name brand 100W right now. You get two Type-C and one Type-A port along with folding prongs for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($15.09) Sharge Sharge Pixel 100: was $74.99 now $59.90 at Amazon Need a multi-port wall charger with a unique pixel display? Get this Sharge Picel 100 100W 4-port GaN charger on the cheap. You get 3 Type-C ports and one Type-A port that charges all of your devices quickly. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday Deals on 5K-10K mAh Power Banks

Save 23% ($7) Baseus PicoGo Air AM71 5K/22.5W: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon Baseus’ PicoGo Air is an ultra-slim MagSafe charger with a tiny 0.3-inch profile and weighs only 3.8oz (~107 g), so it doesn’t feel like a massive brick in your pocket. Its 5,000 mAh capacity and 22.5W output are excellent for small devices like smartphones and smartwatches, earbuds, and tablets through the single USB-C port. Grab this deal on the slimmest power bank before it’s too late. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% ($5) Belkin BoostCharge 10K/20W Slim 2C (BPB027): was $44.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Belkin’s 10,000 mAh 20W Slim charger fast-charges your smartphone or tablet. You can charge up to two devices at once at up to 15W with the two USB-C ports, or charge one at 20W. The digital display shows the capacity, and it includes a detachable 6-inch 60W USB-C cable. On sale, it’s a great deal for anyone who needs to charge two small devices without MagSafe capability. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday Deals on 10K-25K mAh Power Banks

Save 11% ($15.01) Anker Laptop Power Bank (A1695): was $134.99 now $119.98 at Amazon Anker’s Laptop Power Bank is ideal for laptop users and features three 100W USB-C ports (two built-in, one retractable; the other doubles as a carry strap) and one Type-A for simultaneous charging up to 165W. It offers ultra-fast recharge speeds up to 100W with a compatible charger, plus a built-in screen to display charging information. It’s pricey, but it charges quickly and sustains its output over time in our testing . Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($40) UGreen Nexode 25,000mAh/200W (35525): was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon UGreen’s Nexode 25,000 mAh 200W power bank features two 100W USB-C ports (plus one Type-A) for simultaneous charging up to 200W and is perfect for powering up multiple devices on the go. It has a small TFT display showing real-time battery level, remaining time, input/output power, voltage, and more. Priced under $90, it’s a great deal for this high-end 25K mAh power bank. Read more Read less ▼

Deals Black Friday on Certified Cables

Cables are just as important as the charger itself. If you don't have a cable cable of supporting the output of your charger, you're won't be able to utilize the full output of the charging device. Cables come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and some are even braided for extra protection. Below we've listed a few Type-C cables with different ratings and lengths to pair with any of the chargers above.

Save 5% Iniu 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack): was $10.53 now $9.99 at Amazon If you need a pair of 6-foot USB-C cables rated to 240W Iniu's 2-pack is a great option, and now the black braided version is on sale. You can also snag other colors, but they cost just a little more. Read more Read less ▼

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.