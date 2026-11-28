Leading power tool firm Makita has released an adapter for its battery packs, allowing them to be used for charging phones, tablets, and even laptops. Launched earlier this year in Asia-Pacific countries, the new ADP15 connects to your existing Makita 18V/14.4V battery packs to provide both a USB Type-C 105W and Type-A 12W charging port. Recently, the PC enthusiasts at PC Watch Japan decided to assess the ADP15's ability to provide juice for a PC laptop, and it did quite well.

PC Watch contributor Masahiro Yamaguchi already had a Makita power tool with a BL1830B 3,000mAh capacity 18V battery pack, so this was used in testing. Yamaguchi noted that Makita sells and bundles compatible power packs with as much as 12,000mAh capacity, and the more spare Makita power tool batteries you have in your house/garage, the more attractive the ADP15 adapter becomes.

Before checking the Type-C PD100 port's laptop charging capabilities, the ADP15 was assessed with the USB Cable Checker3 gadget. It was found to support both Programmable Power Supply (PPS), which is part of the USB Power Delivery 3.0 specification, and Adjustable Voltage Supply (AVS). Yamaguchi thought that this spec level made the ADP15 "quite feature rich" [machine translation].

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An iPhone 17 Pro Max was connected next, and it seemed to charge near its maximum limit, at 37W. Then, at last, the ADP15's USB PD port was hooked up to a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9. It was observed that the laptop charged at about 60W, though the PC is supposed to support 65W charging. That's pretty close, though. Yamaguchi's 3,000mAh battery managed to charge the Lenovo up to about 77% full. On that point, readers were reminded that there are Makita battery packs with up to 12,000mAh capacity, and many keen DIYers will have several packs.

PC Watch's verdict on using the ADP15 as a portable power solution was quite muted. It seemed to think making these Makita power tool batteries usable as portable battery banks was indeed useful. Moreover, the street price of about 7,000 Yen ($44) was not too bad. On the other hand, the ADP15, plus a selection of batteries, plus a Makita mains battery charger adds up to quite a lot of kit and doesn't compare that well with a simpler and more portable dedicated power bank solution. There is also an issue with availability. PC Watch says that these adapters are difficult to find and in short supply in Japan.

The newer Makita ADP15 is a replacement for the ADP05, which is the current model in the U.S. However, the Makita ADP05 only offers a pair of 10.5W USB-A ports. If you are a U.S. resident and really keen to acquire an ADP15 right now, we saw a Japanese eBay seller that sells and ships them to the States for $97 (or best offer) plus $23 shipping. There's currently a $7-off coupon code.

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