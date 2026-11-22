Multi-use devices that pull together disparate features often turn out to be junk. But it’s hard to knock a $9.89 device that combines an under-the-desk deadphone hanger / cable holder and a three-port 20W PD USB charging hub. Cozoo's device is basically a compact three-port charging brick with wings for hanging devices while they charge. It ships with both 3M tape and screws for mounting under your desk, as well as cable tie-downs to help make the setup as tidy as possible.

Mine has been stuck under my treadmill desk since, using the 3M tape option, and it shows no signs of falling off. Given the price (and the fact that we’ve never heard of the brand before), we wouldn’t expect the audio circuitry / cabling to be top-notch. But again, I've been using mine for nearly three years, and it's performed flawlessly so far.

Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: was $14.99 now $9.89 at Amazon This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup. It comes in four colors and I've been using one under my standing desk since 2023.

With a pair of USB-A ports and USB-C, you can charge multiple devices at once. But the charger tops out at 20W, so don't expect to power your laptop here. It's also available in pink and white, but the color variants cost a few dollars more.



Aside from holding my Sennheiser headphones when not in use, I also use the cable notches to keep track of the fast USB cables I need for external SSD testing.

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