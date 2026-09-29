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We tested 13 power banks to help you choose the best one – from 10-25K mAh and 20-220W, see how each behaves when charging and discharging a powerful laptop

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Portable power that (mostly) fits in the palm of your hand

Power Bank testing - lead image
(Image credit: Future)
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For many of us, the tech we carry to keep our other devices powered while on the go doesn’t get much consideration. Buy a power bank with enough ports, capacity, and output, and you’re good to go, right? And generally, that is right, though a few small things can make a big difference. Of the dozen-plus chargers we've tested so far, a couple take four to six hours to charge, which may be fine for some, but could be a deal breaker for anyone who needs a quicker turnaround on a fully charged power bank.

We’ve compiled 13 power banks, ranging from slim, single-port 5,000 mAh units outputting 22W to monster multi-port 25,000 mAh bricks capable of delivering 220W across multiple ports. Prices range from around $24.99 for the Cuktech CP12 (10K/20W) to $129.99 for the most powerful unit we’re testing, the high-end Anker Prime (A110B) 20K/220W. Some include integrated USB-C cables; some include a removable USB-C cable; and some include nothing else in the box.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • tumbbi
    Those actual capacity numbers are completely wrong. You cannot calculate them using charged mAhs because none of devices use the batteries' rated voltage (3.7 V) for charging (it is at least 5 volts). So, the correct numbers should be calculated using batteries Wh ratings (Ah × V, 18.5 to 92.5 Wh) and the actual Whs (15 to 81), which quickly calculated result to 75 to 109 % actual capacities. Baseus PicoGo 20K result looks suspicious because it is over its rated 74 Wh capacity.
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