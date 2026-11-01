Elon Musk says Neuralink is ready to cure blindness — says Blindsight will ‘enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see’

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The technology is reportedly "ready from an engineering standpoint."

Neuralink logo with eyes in the background
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Elon Musk’s Neuralink has been pushing advancements in the brain-computer interface (BCI) space, with patients now able to play World of Warcraft through a Neuralink brain implant. However, the billionaire founder gave a recent update on its second product, which will be Blindsight. Musk claims that it will “enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see,” and that it’s already “ready from an engineering standpoint” and “just waiting on regulatory approval.”

Neuralink was founded in 2016, but it didn't begin human trials until 2024. The progress also started small, with the first implantee starting with moving a mouse cursor “just by thinking.” It has since advanced its technology, with Musk seemingly launching its first product on X and calling it Telepathy. “It enables high-speed communication with computers or humans simply by thinking,” Musk wrote. “Output bandwidth will vastly exceed the fastest human speed or typing in a few years. Read that sentence again.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.