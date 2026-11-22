Elon Musk’s Neuralink started clinical trials less than three years ago, and patients are seeing impressive results. The latest demonstration of this brain computer interface comes via a video on social media showing an unnamed medical trial participant playing GTA 6. According to the video, the team behind the implant mapped different i,agined movements to a PlayStation 5 controller, allowing the player to simulate controller actions using his thoughts. For example, thinking about tapping their ring finger activated the square button while imagining sliding their right hand forward pulled the nose of the airplane up. They also mentioned another control being bound to their foot, it’s unclear what action this allowed.

Playing GTA VI with a Neuralink https://t.co/ViFjXK9OSVNovember 20, 2026

The first Neuralink device was implanted in January 2024, with the patient able to move a mouse just by thinking. Once they’ve been able to master the basics of using a computer, like moving a mouse and using the keyboard, through the brain-computer interface (BCI), one of the next steps that some patients take is to play a game on their system. Just a couple of months after the first implant, we’ve already seen reports of people using Neuralink to play turn-based games like chess and Civilization VI. By August 2024, the second Neuralink recipient was reportedly playing Counter-Strike 2, with the patient calling the experience “insane.”

Before Neuralink "I was essentially like a bird just pecking at an iPad."

Today, we already have people playing complicated games like World of Warcraft and GTA VI using BCI implants. This is an achievement for Neuralink and a life-changing capability for patients who have lost mobility. The patient who streamed their GTA VI gameplay said that they’ve previously used a mouth stick, but it was miles away from the Neuralink chip they have in their head. “Before the … chip and surgery, I was using a mouth stick and an iPad. I was essentially like a bird just pecking at an iPad. There was (sic) like a few games I could play, but like obviously it made your jaw sore, it made everything sore,” the patient said. “So, then I get a chip, and I was like what does this let me do. Immediately, controlling a computer is like boom, ‘portal to the world,’ like you just immediately get your portal to the world back.”

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Aside from giving people the ability to control computing devices with their mind, Neuralink is also working on a technology, called Blindsight, that will restore sight to blind people. Musk claims that it’s already “ready from an engineering standpoint,” and that the company is only waiting for regulatory approval before it can begin human testing.

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