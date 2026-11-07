New Bluetooth High Data Throughput may finally satisfy audiophiles — Bluetooth HDT offers a maximum bandwidth of 7.5Mbps, allowing true lossless transmission

News
By
Published

Audiophiles have always criticised Bluetooth, but HDT might finally be the convenient wireless experience they've needed.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE on a table
(Image credit: Future)
0

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) just announced the new Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) feature on November 4, allowing a maximum bandwidth of 7.5 Mbps, almost 4x that of the previous Bluetooth LE 2M (2 Mbps). The new bandwidth is intended for high-bandwidth interactions between devices, such as AI, spatial computing, and even lossless audio transmission; the latter of which may finally satisfy audiophiles and their enjoyment of uncompressed audio.

Bluetooth HDT is Bluetooth’s new feature allowing for up to 7.5 Mbps of bandwidth. This new feature is needed by sophisticated modern devices that use a lot of data in their communication. It could be smartwatches, AI, or even extended reality (XR); less sophisticated but high-bandwidth, however, is lossless audio, which Bluetooth has never had enough bandwidth for, until HDT, that is.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.