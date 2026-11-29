InvisiSpeech is a tooth-mounted device that uses mouth movements to recognize speech without the need for an audible voice. Sensing, Interaction & Perception Lab (SIPLAB), the research team behind the silent speech interface (SSI), says the device enables “private, discreet, and socially acceptable human–AI interaction.” The speech recognition uses Whisper, OpenAI’s automatic speech recognition model (ASR), designed to convert audio into text and translate languages.

Silent speech interfaces, or SSIs, come in many forms and approaches, with research dating as far back as the 1980s. InvisiSpeech is an SSI that goes inside the mouth, hooking around your rear molars. The device uses a few electronics connected to a custom flexible PCB: a voice-pickup sensor, a coin cell battery, a magnetic charging connector, and an embedded controller with Bluetooth Low Energy to send information to a processing device. The electronics are housed in a resin 3D-printed shell printed with a Formlabs Form 3b using Formlabs BioMed Clear Resin, a biocompatible resin safe for human touch.

InvisiSpeech_UIST '26_Demonstration Video - YouTube Watch On

The device allows for speech recognition with very minimal lip movements, making the interaction quite discreet. The paper states that “a few phonemes, such as bilabial sounds (/m/, /b/, /p/, /w/) and labiodental sounds (/f/, /v/), naturally generate small lip movements,” but these lip movements can be made very subtly as to not be noticed by bystanders. InvisiSpeech mostly relies on tongue position and airflow within the mouth, but requires very little, not enough to be audible.

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The device was tested on 15 participants, stating 50 commands from Apple’s official Siri guide with commands ranging from two to seven words. OpenAI’s Whisper speech recognition was able to accurately recognize 91.54% of the commands when Whisper was calibrated to the participant in ideal silent, stationary conditions. In a noisy environment, calibrated results went down to 86.27%, with walking further lowering results to 47.63%.

The demonstration video also illustrates an interesting use case, with an employee in a meeting subtly asking an AI what the latest quarterly revenue of Apple is, with the answer popping up on a smartwatch. However, it could also be used to interact with smart home devices silently, so people in your house don’t hear you shout “Alexa!”



There are many approaches to SSIs: reading facial muscles, lip reading, and even a special microphone. However, these devices “reduce the need for audible speech, but the devices and articulatory movements remain visible,” as stated in the introduction of the InvisiSpeech research paper . InvisiSpeech aims to be invisible, as invisible as a gumdrop in your cheek. The device’s video demonstration shows a subtle bulge in the user’s cheek, but it would be unnoticeable for people who aren’t paying close attention.

The devices are meant to recognize speech in noisy environments, protect communication privacy, and assist in communication for the disabled. However, with modern technological advances, more SSI research is being done for ubiquitous computing and AI communication applications.

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