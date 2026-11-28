The Protector, a wearable ESP32-S3-powered pin packed with an LED matrix, is designed to be a "watermark for humans" who regularly appear in video recordings. Hardware researcher David Kramer says inspiration from the watermarking of currency led to this modern wearable, which pulses with an 'unpredictable' light sequence. "It flashes a light pattern every second that's generated from a secret key and the time, so nobody without the pin can fake it," explained the inventor in a communication with Tom's Hardware. Deepfake checkers can upload any suspicious video featuring a subject wearing a Protector pin to the iamnotfake.com website to verify whether the video is genuine.

I built a pin to stop deepfakes - YouTube Watch On

Kramer has been working on The Protector for the past year as a solution to the growing deepfake and AI-fake problems in tech. He soon latched onto the idea of using color-pulsing LEDs as a video watermarking system. However, a solution involving implanted subdermal LEDs (in people's foreheads) was quickly shelved. Thankfully, a less painful, less permanent, and more investor-friendly wearable LED matrix pin was decided upon to commercialize this product.

Subjects should wear this deepfake-busting device conspicuously whenever they might be recorded on video, or whenever they want others to be able to verify their message independently. The Protector contains a secret private key and a precise clock. Its ESP32-S3 microcontroller takes these inputs and generates what is claimed to be a unique and unpredictable sequence of flashing color lights. If, for whatever reason, someone wants to check whether a video of a subject wearing The Protector has been deepfaked, they can upload it to a dedicated website for verification. It is explained that iamnotfake.com checks if the light patterns in the uploaded video match the ones generated by the device at the time of the recording. The Protector is not connected to the internet except briefly when charging, to keep its clock accurate.

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Even if it works as intended, there seem to be some rather obvious ways a determined deepfaker could circumvent the safeguards built into The Protector. On the YouTube video page, there are numerous such suggestions. You could just edit the video to remove The Protector from the video, for example. Or someone could retain the video shell and just deepfake and/or lip-sync new content.

For some important context, though, this new device comes from the same inventor that created the clearly humorous physical NFT minting device we reported on in the summer. Kramer seems to be a staunch tech optimist, and there are signs that he might even be a satirist of the blockchain and LLM age. So it isn't easy to be sure whether The Protector is a genuinely pitched and productized anti-deepfake solution, or more of a comment on the escalating arms race between content creators and AI-generated impersonators. In conclusion, whether it is entirely deepfake-bulletproof or not, it is undeniably a techy, geeky, fun accessory.

Interested folks can pre-order The Protector for $120 today, with delivery promised to U.S. residents by December 18, "in time for Christmas." Buyers are limited to five units per order. You might, alternatively, apply to use the Synthetic Video Detector Nvidia NIM microservice, which was revealed at SIGGRAPH in July.

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