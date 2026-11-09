Wearable sleep trackers are using your brainwaves to train AI models without explicit user consent — tens of millions of hours of EEG data harvested

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"We agree users should be explicitly informed"

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Your sleep data might be doing double duty. While wearable headbands promise to help users understand their sleeping patterns, some of the companies behind them are also turning the electrical signals collected from their customers' brains into training material for artificial intelligence models. Science recently conducted an investigation alongside Pulitzer Center's AI Accountability Network and found that the customer neurology companies have accumulated tens of millions of hours of electroencephalography (EEG) recordings — a rather technical way of saying brain-wave data. As per the findings, several are using those recordings to develop so-called brain foundation models, despite initially failing to spell out that use in their privacy policies.

Interaxon, the Canadian firm behind the Muse sleep and meditation headband, is one of them. Its devices monitor electrical activity in the brain, alongside other physiological measurements, while users sleep. The recordings are processed into reports that help customers track their rest and identify changes in their sleeping patterns. But there is another use for that information. Interaxon has already trained an AI model using about 50,000 hours of EEG recording and says it removes identifying information, including names, email, and addresses, before using the data. “We aim to use as much of that eligible corpus as possible,” Nadia Kumentas, its Chief Marketing Officer, said.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    The article said:
    Prior to talking to Seince, Interaxon's privacy policy did not explicitly disclose that users' brain recordings could be used to train foundation models. The company has, however, updated the same with Kumentas acknowledging, "We agree users should be explicitly informed." For customers whose recordings had already been used, the classification came late, which likely exposes the company to potential lawsuits. Privacy, it seems, remains a major issue. As per Science, more than two-thirds of the companies studied explicitly allowed corporate transfers of data without user consent.
    In other words, they'll put it in the terms and conditions after sale. You'll either accept them or have to return the product (if you can). I rarely see any way to opt out of this sort of data harvesting anymore. Companies will do everything they can besides compensating the people whose data they're taking.
    Reply