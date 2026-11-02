16GB Raspberry Pi 5 hiked to $385, more than triple its launch price — makers are already shifting to Pico/ESP32 for small projects, mini PCs for more ambitious tasks

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The 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 launched at a price of $120 in January 2025.

Raspberry Pi 5 RAM price
(Image credit: Raspberry Pi )
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Raspberry Pi boss Eben Upton has officially announced price rises for some 16GB products. Specifically, the price of the 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 is being raised by $80 to $385, and the 16GB Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 will go up by $40. In a glimmer of better news, the price of the Raspberry Pi 500+ all-in-one desktop, which also features a 16GB model, is being held, but it was already rather pricey.

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Model

Launch price

Current price

Raspberry Pi 5 16GB

$120

$385

Raspberry Pi CM5 16GB

$135

$425

Raspberry Pi 500+ 16GB

$199

$485
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

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