Memory shortages drive Raspberry Pi prices up by up to 23% — escalating LPDDR4, LPDDR5 costs trigger the third price hike of the year

News
By
Published

What was once a budget single-board computer has become a really pricey piece of hardware

Raspberry Pi 5
(Image credit: Raspberry Pi Holdings plc)

After raising prices on some Raspberry Pi models in April, the company is back with a second round of price hikes. Citing the ongoing rise in memory prices, this time, the 2GB versions of the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 are the stars of the show, with price increases of up to 23%.

The Raspberry Pi 5 2GB and Raspberry Pi 4 2GB initially dodged the bullet when price hikes hit the other models in April. However, given the ongoing price adjustments, it was inevitable that these models would also see a price increase. The ongoing shortage of LPDDR4 and LPDDR5 memory is not improving, as global demand has remained steady and supply remains too low. The cost of producing Raspberry Pi continues to climb, and price hikes are unavoidable.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.