Raspberry Pi locks boards to factory RAM capacities in firmware — engineer tells DIY modders 'don't waste your time' trying repairs or upgrades, company cites shady reseller scams
SBC supremo blames firms buying cheaper Pis then swapping RAM with ICs ‘of dubious origin’ for this change.
Raspberry Pi users are effectively being blocked from swapping the RAM chips on their SBCs for repairs or upgrades. In a reply on the firm’s forums, Raspberry Pi Engineer & Forum Moderator PhilE told users that the company has been “locking devices to their original RAM size” for some time. This decision was made for the sake of device reliability, says the rep. However, the move seems to go against the grain for a company so involved in the maker, DIY, and tinkerer side of computing.
PhilE explains the problem that faced Raspberry Pi and some users, airing the company’s side of the argument. “If labor is cheap enough then there may be a minor financial gain in buying a part with say a 2GB part, swapping it for an 8GB part of dubious origin, and reselling it as an 8GB device,” says the forum mod. “However, this brings an element of risk to the user - the board hasn't been tested by us - and is a potential support burden for us, with customers complaining of unreliable devices. We therefore remove the commercial incentive by locking devices to their original RAM size.”
In addition, the Pi’s firmware currently “program in some other device attributes, meaning that switching parts of the same size may not work,” says PhilE. This isn’t great for genuine users who might want to tinker with or upgrade the RAM chips or have to replace an IC for repair. The forum mod underlines the effective block by telling would-be RAM MacGyvers to “don't waste your time trying - it won't work.”
Some readers might feel sympathetic towards Raspberry Pi’s RAM tinkering blockade, given PhilE’s reasoned explanation. One surprising aspect of the decision, though, is that the firmware locks of RAM IC swaps began to roll out in updates from late 2024 onwards. So, this change was made well before the crazy RAM chip pricing upswing precipitated by the AI data center boom. Also, it means that if you want to sidestep this RAM tinkering block, you would need to grab and flash a pretty old firmware to your Pi model (if available).
Naturally, the Pi community isn’t celebrating this RAM upgrade/repair block. Some high-profile Pi advocates like Jeff Geerling suggest that implementing a ‘warranty bit’ (similar to older models), or a one-time firmware flag to void support for modified boards, would have been a more agreeable path for Raspberry Pi to take. Here’s a lookup table that you can use to check your Pi’s factory RAM configuration.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
Even after paying it off they don't let you at the bootloader. It's why I will never, ever sign up with AT&T. At this rate, I'm calling it: Raspberry Pi seems to be going the way of the dodo. Gross, gross, gross.
We’re a tinkerer community. I think we can decide if we want to take a risk on a shady reseller. I think we should be able to decide for ourselves if we want to learn how to solder ram and put our own in.
This just seems like an attempt by their team to make more money. Greed masqueraded as caring about quality.
"buying a part with say a 2GB part, swapping it for an 8GB part of dubious origin, and reselling it as an 8GB device"
About two months ago I was looking for a cheap Android tablet to co-exist with one I already had that was in bad shape. I saw an ad on Craigslist for a brand new tablet with specs that were of course too good to be true. So for $110 I would be getting a new 10 inch Maxwest(that should have been the first red flag) tablet with 256gb internal storage and yep, 8 gigs of ram. It also came with a new pre -installed 128 gb SD card and Android 13. Or was it 14, the system info could never undoubtedly confirm ANY of this stuff. The included SD card was garbage. The 8 gigs of ram? It sure didn't feel like 8 gigs! More like...2? 4 would have been nice. Across the board this thing was a liar about its specs, what it could do and what it came with. And after 2 weeks the touchscreen started to become unresponsive. I powered my way through multiple tear downs of the tablet to make sure everything was connected, even found that stupid electonic lighter fix that didn't fix anything (imagine constantly clicking just the electronic part of a lighter all over the screen in hopes of sparking it back to life- HA!).
Anyway if you're still reading this I thank you because this has been a little helpful to me in both reconciling with recent decisions I've made and to read that the guy at Pi is basically confirming that there's a lot of superficial crappy RAM flying around with big numbers that'll ruin your stuff, because that's what he was essentially saying right? Correct me if I'm wrong. He's also like instead of giving my support people migraines and high blood pressure due to your lame DIY attempt, we've decided to lock it down.
Completely understandable in these hectic RAM deficient times when hustling for a few gigs might get you popped.
I do sympathize with your experience even if I don't agree with all the details. It sucks 100% of the time when you get ripped off!