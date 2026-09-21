Techie makes his own motherboard to refurbish 15-year-old HP ProLiant N40L tower server — Raspberry Pi CM5 adds NVMe and USB 3.0

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Kept the original 24-pin ATX connector, too.

Replacement HP ProLiant N40L motherboard
(Image credit: EastMakes @ Youtube)

Nobody likes throwing away old hardware with a lot of usable parts, and most everyone loves a nice DIY electronics project. Those two things dovetailed nicely into YouTuber EastMakes' project to repurpose his ancient HP ProLiant N40L micro-server. The machine's integrated motherboard-and-SoC was far too long in the tooth, so he did the logical thing: designed his own around a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5).

EastMakes didn't want to trash the N40L, but it had zero NVMe slots, only USB 2.0 ports, and its once-laudable power consumption figures are rather unimpressive today. Needless to say, the computing power on offer was, at lack of a better word, minimal, as even back then the onboard AMD Turion II chip barely outran a pocket calculator. Even a contemporary Raspberry Pi can outperform the original hardware on all fronts, plus use a frugal amount of watts while doing so.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.