Trending

Best Graphics Cards For The Money: November '09

By

Best PCIe Card: Under $75

Best PCI Express (PCIe) Card For ~$50:

Radeon HD 4650 (Check Prices)

Great 1280x1024 performance in most games, 1680x1050 with lowered detail

Radeon HD 4650 DDR3
Codename:RV730
Process:55nm
Universal Shaders:320
Texture Units:32
ROPs:16
Memory Bus:128-bit
Core Speed MHz:600
Memory Speed MHz:400 (800 effective)
DirectX/Shader Model:DX 10.1/SM 4.1

When you slide in under the $50 price point, you will not find a card that packs more punch than ATI's Radeon HD 4650. With solid stock performance and an overclockable GPU, this card is an excellent starting point for our recommendations, and a wholly worthwhile upgrade if you're currently stuck using a motherboard with integrated graphics.

Best PCI Express (PCIe) Card For ~$65:  Tie

Radeon HD 4670 (Check Prices)

Good 1680x1050 performance in most games

Radeon HD 4670
Codename:RV730
Process:55nm
Universal Shaders:320
Texture Units:32
ROPs:16
Memory Bus:128-bit
Core Speed MHz:750
Memory Speed MHz:1,000 (4,000 effective)
DirectX/Shader Model:DX 10.1/SM 4.1

The Radeon HD 4670 continues to retain the distinction by being the most powerful reference card that doesn't require a dedicated power connector. Performance is excellent and power usage is very low, making this product an impressive performer all-around. Its accelerated clock rates and modestly-higher price tag are worth considering if you originally had your eye on the Radeon HD 4650.

GeForce 9600 GSO (Check Prices)

Good 1680x1050 performance in most games

GeForce 9600 GSO
Codename:G94
Process:65nm
Universal Shaders:48
Texture Units:48
ROPs:12
Memory Bus:256-bit
Core/Shader Speed MHz:550/1375
Memory Speed MHz:800 (1,600 effective)
DirectX/Shader Model:DX 10/SM 4.0

This is another card that seems to be getting harder to find, in terms of availability. Nevertheless, the GeForce 9600 GSO is a powerful competitor when you compare it to the Radeon HD 4670. While the GeForce requires a dedicated PCIe power connector to supply more juice than the Radeon, it does offer better performance in some situations.

76 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wintermint 05 November 2009 13:08
    Ahh the article finally came out :D
    Reply
  • dirtmountain 05 November 2009 13:32
    The 2 monthly articles by Mr. Woligroski (Best Graphic Cards for the Money and Best Gaming CPUs for the Money) are some of the best and most informative articles here at THW and should be required reading for anyone posting questions about a new gaming build or an gaming upgrade.
    Reply
  • Onyx2291 05 November 2009 13:39
    Finally another! Was wondering when it'd come out. November is a good month to take a look at this.
    Reply
  • liquidsnake718 05 November 2009 13:40
    A year and a half ago when I upgraded my 8800gt to a 9800gtx+ that card was considered one of the best and most efficient at a pricing/preformance standpoint. Now that card or any of its counterparts are nowhere to be seen..... Good job Ati for putting out the dismal 4850.....
    Reply
  • noob2222 05 November 2009 13:46
    would also be noteworthy to mention that the 58xx cards can be xfired for even better futureproofing. Honorable mention at 5850 290, recommended at $580 imo since its considerably faster than the 295 for $120 extra.
    Reply
  • avatar_raq 05 November 2009 14:11
    It makes sense to put the 5800 cards as honorable mentions, after all they are extremely hard to find online..I'm waiting to see their performance in DX11 games, probably I'll wait for the 2Gb version of 5870.
    Reply
  • 05 November 2009 14:37
    Isn't the 8600M GT a mobile variant?
    Reply
  • 05 November 2009 14:40
    To Nivdia.

    ATI
    .....
    .......
    .........
    ...........
    .............
    ..
    ..

    Merry Xmas from ATI, 2009
    Reply
  • coonday 05 November 2009 14:52
    Honorable mentions are lame.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 05 November 2009 15:35
    Thanks for the great article as usual! This time around it was more fun to read than the other times for some reason.

    I also caught one typo in the hiearchy chart: HD 485?
    Reply