Best Graphics Cards For The Money: November '09

Best PCIe Card: ~$80 To $130

Best PCIe Card For ~$80:

GeForce 9600 GT (Check Prices)

Good 1680x1050 performance in most games

GeForce 9600 GT Codename: G94 Process: 65nm Universal Shaders: 64 Texture Units: 32 ROPs: 16 Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 650 Memory Speed MHz: 900 (1,800 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10/SM 4.0

The GeForce 9600 GT is a great performer, thanks, in part, to its high-end 256-bit memory interface and speedy DDR3 memory. It's a great choice on an $80 budget, even if the architecture on which it centers is showing its age. Certainly, this card's continued presence here is a testament to Nvidia's engineering work dating back almost two years ago.

Best PCIe Card For ~$100:

Radeon HD 4850 512MB (Check Prices)

Exceptional 1680x1050 performance in most games, 1920x1200 in most games with lowered detail

Radeon HD 4850 512MB Codename: RV770 Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 800 Texture Units: 40 ROPs: 16 Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 625 Memory Speed MHz: 993 (1,986 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10.1/SM 4.1

With Radeon HD 4850 512 MB prices dropping to a surprisingly low $100, this card takes the price/performance crown. Nvidia's GeForce GTS 250 can now be found for only $10 more than the Radeon HD 4850. However, the powerful Radeon HD 4870 is priced too closely at $125 for the GeForce to be a recommended buy.

If you're considering this graphics card, buy it while you still can. Availability is waning, and these products won't be around much longer now that the Radeon HD 5750 has arrived. On the other hand, bear in mind that the Radeon HD 5750 supports DirectX 11, Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD Master Audio, and three monitor outputs. Its value might very well be better if gaming isn't your only concern.

Best PCIe Card For ~$125:

Radeon HD 4870 512MB (Check Prices)

Good 1920x1200 performance in most games

Radeon HD 4870 512MB Codename: RV770 Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 800 Texture Units: 40 ROPs: 16 Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 750 Memory Speed MHz: 900 (3,600 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10.1/SM 4.1

This is the sweet spot, folks. If someone told us the Radeon HD 4870 would be marked down to $125 four months ago, we'd have laughed in their face. Well, who is laughing now? Gamers are, with this very powerful card and its fast GDDR5 memory available at bargain-basement prices.

The parade won't last forever, though. The Radeon HD 4870 is clearly being groomed for extinction to make way for the new Radeon HD 5770. So, if you're interested, get them while you still can.