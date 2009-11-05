Best Graphics Cards For The Money: November '09

Best PCIe Card: ~$140 To $200

Best PCIe Card For ~$155: Three-Way Tie

Radeon HD 4870 1GB (Check Prices)

Good 1920x1200 performance in most games

Radeon HD 4870 1GB Codename: RV770 Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 800 Texture Units: 40 ROPs: 16 Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 750 Memory Speed MHz: 900 (3,600 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10.1/SM 4.1

For $30 more than the 512MB version, you can have the 1GB Radeon HD 4870. For about $15 dollars less than the GeForce GTX 260, the Radeon card offers a little more RAM and comparable performance. While it has a great price/performance ratio, the Radeon HD 4870 1GB is lacking the advanced DirectX 11 capabilities of the new Radeon HD 5770.

GeForce GTX 260 (Core 216) (Check Prices)

Good 1920x1200 performance in most games

GeForce GTX 260 (Core 216) Codename: GT200b Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 216 Texture Units: 72 ROPs: 28 Memory Bus: 448-bit Core Speed MHz: 576 Memory Speed MHz: 999 (1,998 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10/SM 4.0

While these cards might not sport a full 1GB of RAM, they do offer advantages in titles that run better on the GeForce GT200 architecture, and they offer some GeForce-only added value features like PhysX compatibility and support for GeForce 3D Vision. Once again, a little diligence is required on the part of the buyer to find out which card is the best adapted for his or her favorite titles, and whether or not the motherboard supports SLI, CrossFire, or both multi-card technologies.

Radeon HD 5770 (Check Prices)

Good 1920x1200 performance in most games

Radeon HD 5770 Codename: Juniper Process: 40nm Universal Shaders: 800 Texture Units: 40 ROPs: 16 Memory Bus: 128-bit Core Speed MHz: 850 Memory Speed MHz: 1,200 (4,800 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 11/SM 5.0

While the new Radeon HD 5770 isn't any faster than its older Radeon HD 4870 cousin ( we've found that it's even slightly slower in many instances), it does have something the Radeon HD 4870 doesn't have: full DirectX 11 support. Indeed, while the Radeon HD 5770 doesn't run away with any performance crowns in this category, it does look good from a longevity/value standpoint.

Read our full review of ATI's Radeon HD 5770 for more information on the card and its accompanying architecture.

Best PCIe Card For ~$190:

Radeon HD 4890 (Check Prices)

Good 1920x1200 performance in most games

Radeon HD 4890 Codename: RV790 Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 800 Texture Units: 40 ROPs: 16 Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 850 Memory Speed MHz: 993 (3,900 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10.1/SM 4.1

The Radeon HD 4890 is essentially an overclocked Radeon HD 4870. However the tweaks that AMD made to the newer RV790 die result in much higher overclocking headroom. At stock speeds, this card is worth the $190. But to get the most out of it, some overclocking is in order.

Read our full review of ATI's Radeon HD 4890 for more information on the card and its accompanying architecture.