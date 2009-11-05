Best Graphics Cards For The Money: November '09

Best PCIe Card: ~$200 To $300

Best PCIe Card For ~$200:

Two Radeon HD 4850 in CrossFire Configuration (Check Prices)

Exceptional 1920x1200 performance, 2560x1600 in most games with some lowered detail

Two Radeon HD 4850 in CrossFire Configuration Codename: 2 x RV770 Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 1,600 (2 x 800) Texture Units: 80 (2 x 40) ROPs: 32 (2 x 16) Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 625 Memory Speed MHz: 993 (1,986 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10.1/SM 4.1

With the price of the Radeon HD 4850 at $100, two of these cards in CrossFire are going to deliver great performance.

This setup provides a startlingly powerful solution for such an attractive price point, easily beating out a single Radeon HD 4890 and GeForce GTX 275 at a similar cost. The only drawback: you'll need a CrossFire-compatible motherboard and a decent power supply. Fortunately, CrossFire is now quite prevalent, so finding a compatible board for your platform of choice shouldn't be a problem.

Best PCIe Card For ~$250:

Two Radeon HD 4870 512MB in CrossFire Configuration (Check Prices)

Exceptional 1920x1200 performance, 2560x1600 in most games with some lowered detail

Two Radeon HD 4870 in CrossFire Configuration Codename: 2 x RV770 Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 1,600 (2 x 800) Texture Units: 80 (2 x 40) ROPs: 32 (2 x 16) Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 750 Memory Speed MHz: 900 (3,600 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10.1/SM 4.1

Do you want the performance of ATI's new Radeon HD 5870, but don't want to pay $390 for the privilege? No problem, just run a couple of Radeon HD 4870s in CrossFire. For $250, your performance will actually come close to that of the new Radeon HD 5870 on average. Just remember, you'll need a CrossFire-compatible motherboard and a decent power supply to take advantage of the savings.

Best PCIe Card For ~$290: None

Honorable Mention: Radeon HD 5850 (Check Prices)

Exceptional 1920x1200 performance, 2560x1600 in most games with some lowered detail

Radeon HD 5850 Codename: Cypress Process: 40nm Universal Shaders: 1,440 Texture Units: 72 ROPs: 32 Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 725 Memory Speed MHz: 1,000 (4,000 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 11/SM 5.0

Two Radeon HD 4870s in CrossFire will school the new Radeon HD 5850 when it comes to raw frame rates, but the new 5850 has some definite advantages. It doesn't need a CrossFire-compatible motherboard, it uses a lot less power thanks to its 40nm manufacturing process, and it sports DirectX 11 capabilities (plus Eyefinity). For this reason, it gets an honorable mention, and to many of you it may be a more attractive purchase than two Radeon HD 4870s in CrossFire.

Read our full review of ATI's Radeon HD 5850 for more information on the card and its accompanying architecture.