Best Graphics Cards For The Money: November '09

Best PCIe Card: ~$360 And Up

Best PCIe Card For ~$380:

Two Radeon HD 4890 cards in CrossFire Configuration (Check Prices)

Good 2560x1600 performance in most games

2 x Radeon HD 4890 in CrossFire Configuration Codename: 2 x RV770 Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 1,600 (2 x 800) Texture Units: 80 (2 x 40) ROPs: 32 (2 x 16) Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 850 Memory Speed MHz: 975 (3,900 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10.1/SM 4.1

Two Radeon HD 4890 cards should, on average, perform on par or better than a single GeForce GTX 295. Plus, the Radeons cost less. If you have a CrossFire-compatible motherboard and want some serious performance at high resolutions, this route is the way to go.

Read our full review of ATI's Radeon HD 4890 for more information on the card and its accompanying architecture.

Best PCIe Card For ~$390: None

Honorable Mention: Radeon HD 5870 (Check Prices)

Good 2560x1600 performance in most games

Radeon HD 5870 Codename: Cypress Process: 40nm Universal Shaders: 1,600 Texture Units: 80 ROPs: 32 Memory Bus: 256-bit Core Speed MHz: 850 Memory Speed MHz: 1,200 (4,800 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 11/SM 5.0

For $10 less, a couple Radeon HD 4890's will easily beat a single Radeon HD 5870. From a raw price/performance standpoint, this makes the Radeon HD 5870 a hard sell. But that is not to say this card is underpowered: it sports the fastest single GPU on the planet, relatively low power usage (remarkably low at idle), and DirectX 11 support. For folks without a motherboard that supports CrossFire and a hefty power supply, the new Radeon HD 5870 is definitely a more-than-viable option.

Read our full review of ATI's Radeon HD 5870 for more information on the card and its accompanying architecture.

Best PCIe Card For ~$465: None

Honorable Mention: GeForce GTX 295 (Check Prices)

Good 2560x1600 performance in most games

GeForce GTX 295 Codename: 2 x GT200b Process: 55nm Universal Shaders: 480 (2 x 240) Texture Units: 160 (2 x 80) ROPs: 56 (2 x 28) Memory Bus: 448-bit Core Speed MHz: 576 Memory Speed MHz: 999 (1,998 effective) DirectX/Shader Model: DX 10/SM 4.0

Despite ATI's new Radeon HD 5800-series, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 295 (with SLI-on-a-board) is the most powerful single graphics card on the planet. Essentially two conjoined GeForce GTX 275s, the GeForce GTX 295 offers very notable gains over the Radeon HD 5870 in the great majority of game titles, although the Radeon will use far less power doing so.

To get more performance than what Nvidia's GeForce GTX 295 brings to the table, you'd have to look at more expensive solutions costing over $500, say a couple of Radeon HD 5850s in CrossFire. But unless you have a 30" monitor, that would be a gratuitous waste of cash considering the small performance gains you'd get for spending a whole lot more money.

Read our full review of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 295 for more information on the card and its accompanying architecture.