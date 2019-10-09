Bitdefender Total Security 2020 Review: One-Stop Protection

Powerful, professional, yet very easy to use, Bitdefender Total Security 2020 is a top-quality security suite that’s accurate, reliable and stuffed with malware-busting features.

Every Bitdefender app has a lengthy feature list, but Bitdefender Total Security 2020’s dwarfs them all. The suite is the most premium offering in the vendor’s home security lineup and features almost everything you need to protect Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

For example, on Windows you get quality antivirus, an intelligent firewall, top-rated browsing protection, an effective spam filter, comprehensive parental controls, a limited VPN, password manager, encryption tools, PC cleanup and more.

And iOS devices get the same level of Internet protection seen on other platforms, keeping you away from phishing and malicious websites. This isn't limited to specific browsers as you'll sometimes see with lesser contenders, either -- it works system-wide.

Top of the new features list in Total Security 2020 is a browsing extension to detect, highlight and block a host of web trackers, protecting your privacy and (Bitdefender claims) boosting your browser speed.

The security suite is definitely packed to the gills, but some of these features may leave you unimpressed.

Price

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 pricing is mid-range, with a one-year, five-device license costing $49.99 for the first year and $89.99 on renewal.

Value improves as you add devices and extend your subscription:

Devices 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years 5 $49.99 ($10/device)$89.99 renewal ($18/device) $104.99 ($10.50/device/year)$149.99 renewal ($15/device/year) $139.99 ($9.33/device/year)$199.99 renewal ($13.33/device/year) 10 $54.99 ($5.50/device)$99.99 renewal ($10/device) $118.99 ($5.95/device/year)$169.99 renewal ($8.50/device/year) $160.99 ($5.36/device/year)$229.99 renewal ($7.67/device/year)

Trying out the software suite is easy. Just install the trial build, and you'll get 30 days to check it out, no payment details required.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Setup and User Interface

Getting hold of Total Security 2020 was simple, straightforward and worked much like every other antivirus app we've ever used. We registered with our email to create an account, downloaded and ran the installer, removed a conflicting antivirus app when prompted and waited a minute or two while the suite set up.

Total Security opens with a quick tour explaining key interface features and what they do. That won't be necessary for everyone but should help newbies get up to speed.

Total Security's dashboard is also optimized for ease of use, with frequently used functions, like Quick Scans and the VPN, just a click away.

Key functions are organized into sensibly-chosen categories, like Protection, Privacy and Utilities, making them easy to find (though tooltips are on hand if you get lost)

If you're still not happy, you can customize the dashboard to suit your needs. Don't need the limited VPN? In a few seconds you can replace it with the password manager, the cleanup tool or whatever else you'll use more often. Very flexible.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Antivirus Scans

Configuration is limited, with just a couple of scan types (Quick and Scan) and only the most basic options in regard to adding more or tweaking how they work.

Total Security 2020 got off to a speedy start with its Quick Scans, often taking under 30 seconds to check the most likely infection points.

Performance wasn't as impressive with our 50GB of test data, with Bitdefender taking around 23 minutes, 40% longer than Kaspersky Security Cloud. But intelligent optimization enables subsequent scans to check new and modified files only, reducing scan times to little more than a minute.

Accuracy is what really matters, of course, and we've no complaints here, with Bitdefender easily eliminating all our sample threats (more on that in the next section).

Experts might wish for a little more control, along the lines of what’s seen with the more geek-friendly Avast Pro Antivirus and Avira Prime. Most are unlikely to be concerned, though, and in many ways lack of control is a plus for these users. Limiting technical options keeps the interface easy to use, for instance, and reduces the chance of you weakening security by accidentally disabling something important.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Antivirus Testing and Performance

We pit Total Security 2020 against a couple ransomware threats to get an overview of its level of protection.

A well-known real-world specimen was no match for Bitdefender, with the antivirus engine detecting and blocking it before we could lose a single byte of data.

The second threat should have been more of a challenge, as we developed it ourselves. It has no stealth abilities or advanced code of any kind, but it was at least a file Total Security would never have seen before, making this a useful test of behavior monitoring.

Our test threat survived fractionally longer than the first ransomware sample, but not enough to cause any real harm. Bitdefender realized what was happening almost immediately, killed our test process and successfully recovered the five files our test app had managed to encrypt. That's great performance and a good indication of how effective Total Security 2020's ransomware protection can be, even with undiscovered threats.

Other Security Features

After antivirus, web protection is probably the most important element of any security suite. If you're unable to access malicious and phishing sites, you're less likely to run into infections in the first place, which is why we’re glad Total Security comes with highly regarded anti-phishing technology that blocks dangerous URLs.

Bitdefender's new tracker-blocking browsing extension detect and kills trackers in three key categories: social media, analytics and advertising. This worked for us, but if you run into problems, you can whitelist sites you trust or allow all trackers in specific categories.

Total Security's spam filter seems basic, with only a very limited set of features: blacklists and whitelists, Is Spam and Not Spam options to mark misidentified emails simple blocking of messages with Asian or Cyrillic characters. Don't be fooled, though; our tests found it blocked more than 90% of junk, while flagging less than 1% of legitimate emails as spam. That's a match for some specialist anti-spam tools, and it tramples all over most of the security suite competition (Kaspersky Cloud Security’s filter is so unimpressive it's turned off by default, Avira Prime doesn't have anti-spam at all).

Bitdefender's firewall blocks network attacks, decides which apps are safe to allow online and is smart enough to handle almost all of this on its own. In addition, experts who need to set up their own packet and app rules can drill down to the low-level detail, and set up the service however they like.

Bitdefender's password manager, Wallet, works with Chrome, Firefox and Edge to store logins and other personal details. It syncs them across your devices and automatically fills in forms. We had occasional issues with Wallet not capturing logins or completing forms correctly, but it generally worked well, and the tool is a worthwhile feature in the suite.

Bitdefender's Safepay is a very effective secure browser and adds extra layers of protection when you're online banking or making other financial transactions. For example, it prevents screen grabbers and keyloggers from recording what you're doing and removes all traces of your activities once the browser is closed.

The Vulnerability Scan scours your system for missing patches, poorly configured settings, network issues and other system problems. It didn't tell us anything we didn't know already, but maybe you'll be different, and it's certainly worth an occasional run.

Bitdefender's Webcam Protection feature is another plus, allowing you to prevent untrusted apps from grabbing webcam issues. Not everyone gets this right - Kaspersky Cloud Security alerts you to unauthorized webcam access but can't stop the first capture, for instance - but there were no such issues here. When we tested the feature with a custom image capture tool, Bitdefender correctly detected and blocked the threat immediately

The new Microphone Monitor isn't up to the same standards, unfortunately, or at least not yet. It displays a notification warning you of apps accessing the microphone, but you can't block those apps. It's a start, but we'd hope for more control next time.

The Parental Controls module covers the core features you'd expect, including blocking websites by content or category, limiting usage by time, monitoring calls and messages on mobile devices and blocking calls without caller ID. That's not bad at all, but Bitdefender has saved the best features for its separate Parental Controls Premium package, including smart tools that analyze messages to detect cyberbullying, grooming and aggressiveness, as well as attempts to get addresses, phone numbers and other personal details.

As with just about every other security suite, there are a raft of smaller features that don't do nearly as much as you'd hope. PC cleanup tools can help you find large files, clean up your hard drive and cut boot times, for instance, but they don't deliver a fraction of the power you'd get from Avira Prime's maintenance suite, and even the freeware CCleaner should do a far better job.

Total Security comes with a free Hotspot Shield-powered VPN service, but you may want to upgrade. The suite only includes the free version, which restricts you to 200MB data per day and doesn't enable choosing your location. Kaspersky Security Cloud's included VPN gives you 500MB a day, and Norton 360 Deluxe includes an unrestricted VPN with no limits at all.

If you need the full VPN, though, we can't complain about the value. Bitdefender's unlimited Premium VPN starts at $39.99 ($3.33 a month) for up to five devices, which is significantly less than many competitors.

Bottom Line

There's not a lot new here, but Bitdefender Total Security 2020 is still a powerful and professional suite with all the tools you need to keep you safe, online and off.

But while the suite is packed with security features, some are pretty lackluster. The spam filter and Microphone Monitor, a new feature, failed to impress.

More importantly, however, when tested against ransomware samples, Bitdefender kept our PC secured. If you're looking for a new antivirus, this package does have a lot to offer.

Image Credits: Bitdefender



