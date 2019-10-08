Comodo Antivirus for Windows Review: Free, Feature-Stacked

With an extra helping of bonus features and customization options, Comodo Antivirus for Windows requires some know-how for the optimal experience.

Comodo Antivirus for Windows is constructed around multiple security layers for a high level of security. It offers true real-time protection and can neutralize known malware threats before they inflict any damage with sandboxing. When encountering potential malware, Comodo puts it in a sandbox to keep your PC free from viruses.

This included sandbox can be taken beyond just this application and applied to running browsers or other software. Taken to the extreme, you can sandbox an entire virtual desktop to totally exclude the rest of the system from any potential threats, including attempts to hijack online data and other activities.

This latest release, Comodo Antivirus 11, only adds in a few more features compared to its predecessor, for example online shopping and banking protection and unlimited support. But we appreciate that Comodo informs users up front via the Release Notes page. Comodo also indicates major changes are coming for the next version.

Price

Comodo Antivirus for Windows is free. Compared to Comodo’s priced offerings, it lacks firewall, web filtering, unlimited product support, Comodo’s “$500 virus-free guarantee,” online storage and backup and WiFi security. You can find those among Comodo’s more premium antivirus offerings, which each offer 30-day free trials:

Setup

Comodo's antivirus solution is an easy and free download from their website. When we downloaded it, the installer fired up immediately, but soon thereafter, we found a speed bump.

Our annoyance centered on Comodo doing some browser modifying, resetting our home, new tab pages and default search engine to Yahoo! Sure, it’s simple enough to prevent this by changing the settings in the installation process -- assuming you read the fine print. However, we’d prefer for Comodo to leave our browser alone, with the realization that adding Yahoo! throughout does not make our PC more secure.

To be fair, the installation process isn’t all hijinks. The installer does feature some useful security extras: Comodo's secure Dragon Browser and Comodo Secure DNS.

When installing the Comodo Dragon browser, it also downloaded all of our Chrome settings, including bookmarks, cookies and history, to import it for browsing. While plenty convenient, we yearn for support of other browsers as well. For example, Avast Pro Antivirus gets data from both the Firefox and Chrome settings to load into its Secure Browser.

Not quite greased lightning, setup does take its time. It also has a laid-back post-installation scan with a virus database update that takes two minutes on its own.

User Interface

The interface is a plus and notable for its adaptability. A small desktop widget launches security status check-ins and launches scans. There is also the option to do this through a traditional antivirus console, which lets you switch to Advanced View for power-user-friendly tools.

Comodo's Settings dialog will please users across all experience levels and lets users make adjustments across the software’s different features. Newbies can easily choose their interface theme or stop the seemingly endless update checks that drain the battery’s power when unplugged. On the high end of the spectrum, experts can custom configure scans, configure novel scan types, adjust the Host Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS), a powerful security layer that provides complete control on what other software has access to on your system, and have total control of low-level operations.

Antivirus Scans

For basic users, Comodo can work like any other antivirus program, with a choice of simplified scans -- Quick or Full -- which both worked fine and without issue in our testing.

On the other hand, experts will want to kick it up a notch to Comodo's more advanced options. For example, there’s a Rating Scan that focuses on areas that commonly need to be disinfected and assigns a reputation to files. Files that the software isn’t 100% sure whether or not it’s malware, along with files new to Comodo, get called out as untrusted (both executables and certificates). The Rating Scan would be a good starting point if you’re suspicious your PC got infected with some new malware but need to verify.

Comodo allows for custom scans, so you can configure it to scan specific files and folders. Multiple options include focusing on specific files or folders, the trusted root certification authorities store, RAM, more infected areas, or the entire storage drive. With complete customization options, individual scans can be regulated with the sensitivity of heuristics checks, the ability to check on the Internet for file ratings and a flexible scheduler. Comodo won’t force you to a fixed schedule of daily scans at 2:30 p.m., for example, and lets you set scans to launch only on weekdays, with the PC totally idle and plugged in, for instance.

Antivirus Testing and Performance

To test Comodo’s behavior monitoring performance, we matched up Comodo against our custom ransomware simulator. It’s a homebrew, so the antivirus was not able to use file signatures for threat classification.

The ransomware was initiated, and with Comodo running at the default settings, the program got isolated to a sandbox with only limited rights to our system. Notably, this ransomware did manage to run to completion, but as it was sandboxed, the files escaped encryption.

The Comodo sandbox is another advantage and runs dubious software in an isolated environment so it won’t destroy your PC or data. A good strategy is to run your favorite browser from inside the sandbox to defend against web-based malware, with an additional benefit being thwarting any monitoring activities from potential malware on the PC.

This powerful sandbox strategy is impressive. It can neutralize a variety of threats, both those not yet discovered and established malware. A negative is that user input is required, as you need to classify safe software from a threat requiring sandboxing. This may work just fine for experts, but newbies can get overwhelmed and may prefer an automated antivirus solution that can make this call for them.

Other Security Features

A somewhat glaring omission is web filtering, meaning this software has no way of blocking malicious URLs. Sure, Comodo's auto-sandboxing function will contain the multitude of these threats, but neutralizing the threat is the more direct method. However, several other bonus features round out this security solution.

Comodo provides users the option to make a bootable CD or USB thumb drive to disinfect even a heavily infected system. By booting your PC from a CD or USB drive with the antivirus and its own operating system (OS), the antivirus can run outside of a potentially affected Windows OS.

Comodo lets you install a fully virtual desktop to provide a completely isolated and secure environment. We certainly like the option, but wonder why downloading Microsoft Silverlight is required. Microsoft ceased work on Silverlight, which it describes as a “development tool for creating engaging, interactive user experiences for Web and mobile applications,” back in 2013 (ancient times from a PC security standpoint), other than the security patch, and Google Chrome stopped supporting this technology years ago too. The feature also requires downloading Comodo Dragon, an integrated a Chromium-based browser that has antivirus protection in its DNA. It protects privacy by blocking the data flow that Chrome transmits back to the Google mothership. Additional security elements are cookie blocking, forcing HTTPS connections, dubious SSL certificate alerts and more.

With Dragon downloaded, Comodo returned to its annoying nagware form. Random pop-ups incessantly asked us to make Comodo our default browser. It also set the default homepage to Yahoo! while making it the default search engine across all browsers. We thought we were past this installation nuisance and were disgruntled after this additional push.

On the bright side, the software comes with a HIPS. The basic feature takes the form of an alert for potentially dangerous actions when untrusted programs get detected, like firing up an executable file, so the user can decide if they want to proceed or not. There is plenty of opportunity to customize these HIPS behavior rules, but it requires a healthy dose of low-level knowledge. Those that understand the consequences of an interruption with a process setting in the Windows event hooks, or what might happen with a disruption in interprocess memory accesses, can feel free to take advantage. On default, HIPS is off, so basic users won’t need to concern themselves with it. However, experts, have plenty of opportunity to adjust their system and increase security.

There is also the Comodo KillSwitch, a tick more advanced than the Windows Task Manager with so many additional functions that it could warrant an independent review. A strong point is the KillSwitch Repair option that can examine your system and determine when malware has corrupted your HOSTS file, DNS settings, or Explorer policies. It can also restore settings back to their defaults.

Bottom Line

Comodo Antivirus for Windows is a great antivirus solution, encompassing a wealth of remarkable, advanced features.

Know that the program, especially the interface, is more involved than its competitors, so you’ll want to bring plenty of technical chops to get the maximum benefit from this software. If you’re looking for something more basic, there’s Kaspersky Anti-Virus, but it doesn't offer custom scans.

But with a free price tag, Comodo offers customizable antivirus with good protection and secure sandboxing.

Image Credits: Comodo



MORE: All Security Reviews



MORE: All Security Content